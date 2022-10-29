Nicki Minaj at the 2015 MTV VMAs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Nicki Minaj performed at Powerhouse 2022 in Philadelphia over the weekend, donning a colorful bodysuit that hugged the rapper’s curves.

Minaj posed for a photo in the bright bodysuit, which featured a front zipper and a plunging neckline.

Rocking jet black hair with blunt bangs and lime green streaks, the New York native paired the outfit with knee-length brown boot heels, a fur coat, and a light beige handbag.

The Super Bass rapper performed alongside Tems, Moneybagg Yo, Ice Spice, and other music artists at the event.

Sharing her gratitude with her fans on social media, Minaj thanked her Philadelphia followers for showing support and letting her perform.

She also thanked the radio station that hosted the event for not cutting her mic.

Nicki Minaj on wanting more singing in the music scene

Minaj recently ended her brief hiatus with her latest rap single Super Freaky Girl. But the 39-year-old is no stranger to incorporating singing into her tunes, including her hit songs Pills N Potions and Super Bass.

While sitting down with Jada Pinkett-Smith for Interview magazine earlier this month, Minaj revealed that more singing is what’s missing from the current music and hip-hop scene.

Nicki shared, “I wish there was some more singing.”

﻿The Monster rapper also revealed that singers went out of style, but she said she wished they were back in style.

Adding that singers have often influenced her own writing, Minaj added, “Right now when I go to listen to music and I just want to be in my little somber place, even that used to inspire me as a writer of raps, which is crazy.”

Nicki Minaj’s collab with MaximBet

Minaj has had quite a business-filled year. After modeling for a Marc Jacobs campaign this past spring, she also partnered with MaximBet to become an official investor and advisor.

The online sports-betting brand announced the partnership in May 2022, with the MaximBet CEO stating in a press release that Minaj will be bringing her “savvy and creativity” to the brand.

I am so proud & excited to be the newest @MaximBetUSA investor, advisor and first global ambassador & creative director of Maxim‼️‼️‼️🎉🎉🎉



Make way for the Queen of lifestyle sports betting 👑💰

Get ready for the best parties & more 🎀💕🫶🏽https://t.co/bgbEY3XiRv#Maxim pic.twitter.com/ivi9Hw9ziw — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 31, 2022

Sharing her excitement about the collab, Minaj tweeted that she had never been so proud for a collaboration.

“Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership,” she continued. “I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big.”