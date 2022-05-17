Nicki Minaj goes makeup free to show off long natural hair 

Nicki Minaj rocks natural hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicki Minaj embodied “long hair, don’t care” in a series of videos that revealed her natural beauty.

The videos showed Nicki in a thong as a hairstylist blow-dried her hair with a paddle brush.

Nicki also posted some selfie videos, as she sported a long straight pony pushed on the side of her head.

Nicki’s baby hairs were laid as the fresh-faced rapper gazed at the camera. Although the videos had filters, Nicki’s natural beauty shined through. Nicki, who recently attended the 2022 Met Gala, wore only gloss on her lips as she appeared makeup-free.

Nicki Minaj shows off her long natural hair in a makeup-free video

Nicki Minaj posted several videos to remind fans of her natural beauty.

Although she has experimented with wigs and dramatic makeup in the past, she has maintained her natural good looks underneath the filters.

The Monster rapper even shared a short freestyle in the caption, dedicated to her natural hair.

The videos featured a stylist blow-drying, combing, and doing Nicki’s hair as she patiently waited for the process to finish. The post highlighted Nicki’s hair length, something she seemed proud to share.

She wrote in the caption, “I’m there I’m L Long hair don’t care. Steady starin @ my ear cuz my ear on glare.✨Now it’s not hard to find me. Top behind me 🚘You be Harry Potter & I’ll be Hermoine 🎀#StillNoPerm … yet #YesWeTrimmedIt.”

Lala Anthony showed love and wrote, “fresh face looking,” with some heart-eyed emojis. Cuban Doll also showed love and commented, “Lol you look like your high school picture.”

Pic credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Other fans expressed that Nicki looked better without all of the extra additions she wore on red carpets and in music videos.

The man who killed Nicki Minaj’s father sentenced

Last year, Nicki Minaj’s father was killed when a driver committed a hit-and-run on Long Island while her dad, Robert Maraj, was walking.

According to People, the driver pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatality and tampering with physical evidence on Friday– felony charges. The driver, Charles Polevich, struck Nicki’s dad, left the scene of the accident, and attempted to hide the car.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim sentenced the man to “no more than one year in jail” for his crimes.

As for more justice, Nicki’s mom, Carol Maraj, is suing Polevich for $150 million.

Nicki has not spoken publicly about the sentencing but appeared to put on a brave face despite the lenient sentence.