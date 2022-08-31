Nicki Minaj dances in curvy black one-piece and boots

Nicki Minaj lets loose in a cowboy hat and matching boots as she dances in a black one-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nicki Minaj put on a riveting performance featuring cowboy-inspired attire, including boots and a hat.

Nicki rocked a black one-piece corset with a cinched waist and lace. The Super Bass rapper paired the ensemble with a white dress shirt that was completely open.

She also wore a pink bob-style wig, which peeked out underneath her black cowboy hat.

The rapper, who just secured another number one hit song with Super Freaky Girl, shimmied her hips to the beat, giving one of her signature animated face looks. The face caused the person recording the video to chuckle at the surprise noise.

The background featured natural light and professional chairs, where people sit to get their hair styled.

She held onto her hat and her plastic cup for the duration of the video, displaying excellent balance.

Nicki’s impromptu dancing post earned her more than a half million likes and numerous comments.

Nicki’s caption read, “Elegant b!$h wit a h** glow 😉.”

Nicki Minaj co-hosts 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Nicki was on hand to host the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday. She emceed the event with Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.

Nicki rocked light pink hair and a matching Dolce & Gabbana dress with an asymmetrical shoulder and high thigh-slit.

Nicki received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, which MTV awarded to Madonna, David Bowie, George Michael, and co-host LL Cool J in the past. She gave an honorary performance with some of her greatest hits, including Super Bass and Monster.

Nicki Minaj claps back at NY Post

A recent article about Nicki Minaj and her alleged feuds was not well-received by the rapper. On Sunday, an article was published by the New York Post highlighting Nicki’s various feuds with other well-known names.

At the same time, Nicki was at the 2022 MTV VMAs, where she co-hosted the event and celebrated with other industry names, including Taylor Swift.

However, when Nicki got wind of the article, she quickly clapped back. A post by The Shade Room shared a screenshot of the article in question and Nicki’s response.

Apparently, Nicki did not appreciate the article, which purported to detail her various feuds over the years.

Nicki quipped, “You should write about your feuds with the ugly stick. Clearly, it’s been beating the f**k out your ugly a**.

She added, “I’ll address you & another ‘paid off writer’ on queen radio where you’ll both receive the prestigious honor c**k sucker of the day award.”

Queen Radio is Nicki’s Apple Music show featuring songs handpicked by her for listeners’ pleasure.