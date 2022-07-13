Nicki Minaj accused of pushing fan during London meet and greet

A Nicki Minaj fan claimed the rapper pushed him during an impromptu meet and greet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

A fan in attendance at Nicki Minaj’s recent meet and greet in London claimed the singer shoved him as he attempted to take a selfie with her.

TikTok user @theyIuviish shared a video of the incident with their followers, which has since been deleted from the account.

The clip displayed a chaotic scene at the impromptu event, which took place at Cafe Coco in London, England. Minaj took to her Instagram Live on Monday to announce the news to her followers.

Nicki Minaj was seen shoving a fan during overcrowded meet and greet

The user’s TikTok showed the mob of fans surrounding Minaj as she begged everyone around her to give her space.

As the fan attempted to get a selfie with the Starships star, leaning back and holding up a peace sign, he was told to “back up” by the rapper before she seemingly shoved them out of the way.

“Nicki Minaj literally pushed me omg,” he wrote, along with a laughing face emoji.

A fan shares video getting pushed by Nicki Minaj on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/F0uAeBv0WQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2022

Realizing it was a chaotic situation from the start, the Super Bass singer took to Twitter with a plea to organize the event and reduce the risk of injury among her fans.

“Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line,” she wrote.

Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

Since the incident, @theyluviish has addressed the situation by saying it “wasn’t even that deep.”

“I literally went to a Nicki meet and greet, got a video, got pushed, end of story,” he said in a recent TikTok. “If you know me then you know how much of a Nicki fan I am, so for this to even happen is a bit mad but at least I got to meet her.”

Meanwhile, Minaj’s husband has also gained public attention for his failure to register as a sex offender in his current state.

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s recent house arrest sentence

While Nicki Minaj is on crowd control, her husband Kenneth Petty is stuck in home detention.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Petty, 44, was sentenced last week to three years probation and one year of home confinement after he failed to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

Petty was previously convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in New York, where he was registered as a sex offender. When he moved to California after marrying Minaj in 2019, however, he failed to register in the new state.

Petty was also ordered by the Los Angeles judge to pay $55,000 for the offense.