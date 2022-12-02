Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share heartfelt posts for anniversary

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra penned tributes to one another on their anniversary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra commemorated their anniversary by penning sweet messages to one another. The two celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 1, 2022.

The couple wed in Chopra’s home country, India, in 2018 in two separate ceremonies. One was a traditional Christian ceremony officiated by Jonas’ father, while the other was a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Jonas shared two pictures along with his anniversary message to Chopra that showed the contrast between the ceremonies. The first appeared to be the traditional ceremony in which Chopra wore a wedding gown and Jonas a tuxedo.

The photo caught Jonas dropping a kiss on Chopra’s hand as they walked away from the wedding party. Meanwhile, the next photo saw them in traditional Hindu garb for the second ceremony.

Alongside his post, Jonas stated, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chopra shared an equally adorable post to mark their anniversary. She wrote in the caption, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate their anniversary

Chopra opted to pair her message with just a single photo. The photo captured her and Jonas seemingly dancing at their wedding party.

In it, Jonas wore a sleek silvery suit while Chopra donned a breathtaking scarlet red dress. She wore white and red bracelets on her wrists and her hands were adorned with Mehndi from her wedding ceremony.

The photo caught them in mid-dance as Chopra held her hands in the air and Jonas danced beside her.

Chopra’s dance photo must have been snapped shortly after the Hindu wedding ceremony. In Jonas’s photo, she can be seen donning the same bracelets and body art as in Chopra’s dance picture.

In addition to celebrating four years of marriage, Jonas and Chopra had another big event to celebrate this year. Back in January, they welcomed their first child together.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born on January 15 of this year, though Jonas and Chopra have largely opted to keep her away from the public eye.

Jonas and Chopra’s relationship timeline

Based on the photos of the beautiful wedding ceremonies, it might be hard to believe that the couple planned their wedding in less than a year. The two dated for just a little over six months before they were married.

They reportedly first met in 2016 and remained friends for a time. They were then spotted attending the 2017 Met Gala together, however, Chopra denied dating rumors and clarified they had just gone as friends.

It wasn’t until May 2018 that the two were officially confirmed to be dating. Things moved fast after that with Jonas proposing two months later during a trip to celebrate Chopra’s birthday.

The speedy proposal wasn’t surprising considering that Jonas admitted he called his mother after his and Chopra’s third date to say that she was the one he would marry.

A month later, they flew to India for an engagement ceremony. Then, beginning on November 30, 2018, the pair had their three-day wedding and officially tied the knot.

Since then, they have continued to be relationship goals as they share tidbits of their life together.