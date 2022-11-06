Nick Carter speaks on the death of his brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter reacts to the news of his younger brother’s death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

The news of singer Aaron Carter’s untimely death shocked the internet on Saturday. At just 34-years-old, Aaron was found unresponsive in a bathtub in his home in California.

Aaron’s older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, is mourning the death of his sibling and posted a tribute to Aaron on his Instagram page. In the touching post, Nick shared several photos of himself and Aaron, together, during their younger years.

He started the caption, ” My heart is broken.”

He then spoke briefly about the complicated relationship that he and Aaron had, following up with, “my love for him has never ever faded.”

Nick then went on to discuss the heartache of mental illness and addiction. He said, ” I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here.”

He then stated that he will miss his brother “more than anyone will ever know.” He then affectionately called him “Chizz” while telling him that he loves him.

At the end of the caption, Nick said, “Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth.” He concluded, “I love you baby brother.”

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter’s relationship

Nick and Aaron had been estranged for several years prior to Aaron’s death. In 2019, Nick and their sister Angel filed a restraining order against Aaron for allegedly “harboring intentions to kill” Nick’s wife and unborn child.

In a statement on Twitter, Nick said that he hoped that Aaron would get needed treatment and that he still loved him. The same day, Aaron tweeted that he was just served with the restraining order.

The restraining order prevented Aaron from coming in contact with Angel and Nick for one year. Aaron had denied the accusations his siblings made.

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Aaron Carter’s recent troubles

Aaron has publicly battled substance abuse. In 2017, he appeared on the show The Doctors, where he admitted to heavy drug use. His test for illegal drugs was negative. However, he did have traces of opiates and benzodiazepines. Aaron said that he took the prescription drugs for his treatment of anxiety and insomnia.

After appearing with his mom on Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition in 2019, Aaron revealed that he was sexually abused by his older sister Leslie, who died in 2012 of a drug overdose.

Recently, Aaron has been involved in several domestic incidents with his son’s mother, Melanie Martin. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship for a little over two years.