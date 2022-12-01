Nick Cannon jokes about cost of gifts and college for his 11 kids while Christmas shopping

Nick Cannon has joked about the stress of buying Christmas gifts for his 11 children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Nick Cannon has poked fun at his “big a** family” as he went Christmas shopping for his many children.

The comedian has infamously been getting busy the last few years with babymaking.

The 42-year-old currently has 11 children with six different women, including ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Nick, who is currently awaiting the birth of his 12th child, seemingly joked about his many children in a new YouTube video called Nick Cannon’s Holiday Shopping.

“It’s almost the holidays, and thanks to me, the world now has eight billion people,” he said in the video – which ends with an advert for a fake company called Baby Daddy Financial.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“But my job’s not done. Now it’s time to do some online Christmas shopping.”

Nick Cannon jokes about large family

Nick continued, “And based on the baby mama-to-kid ratio, I’ve got a whole helluva lot of gifts to buy. Let’s go!”

The Masked Singer host then received Christmas gift lists from each one of his “adorable and jovial offspring.”

The unusual requests included the whole Lakers team, a dolphin, and 12 PlayStation 5 consoles.

He also joked how his kids may not be able to attend college after seeing their Christmas wish lists.

“All these damn gifts, y’all just don’t wanna go to college,” he said.

“Daddy’s got this,” he declared. “It’s gonna be a merry motherf*****g Christmas!”

The video ended with Nick shouting, “Happy Holidays, from my big a** family to yours!’

Nick Cannon’s family is still growing

Nick became a father to baby number 11 with DJ Abby De LaRosa on November 11 of this year. They named their daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. This is the couple’s 3rd child- their twins, Zion and Zillion, are 1 year old.

Nick also has baby number 12 on the way with Alyssa Scott. The couple previously had a child together, baby Zen, who tragically died from brain cancer in December 2021.

The busy comedian is also the father of a 1-month-old son, Rise, 1-year-old daughter, Powerful, and 5-year-old Golden with former Pageant Queen Brittany Bell. He has a 2-month-old daughter, Onyx, with The Price is Right model Lanesha Cole, 4-month-old son, Legendary, with Real Estate Agent Bre Tiesi, and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon praises being a dad

Nick was asked about his children when speaking with Billboard magazine earlier this month.

As Yahoo reports, Nick said they are the driving force behind his hard work. He revealed, “They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

Nick also went on to talk about how his children are his priority, saying he wakes up, “being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that.”

Nick recently revealed that he spends more than $3 million per year to support his children.