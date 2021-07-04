Nick Cannon becomes a father of seven with Alyssa Scott days after ex gives birth to twins

Nick Cannon is now a father of seven after Alyssa Scott gives birth to a son, named Zen. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

It’s been a busy month for Nick Cannon.

The Wild N’ Out star has become a father once again after girlfriend Alyssa Scott announced their son’s arrival on Saturday.

The model announced the big news on Saturday in a trio of black-and-white photos shared on her Instagram account.

In one, she cradled her bump, while in the other two she cradled her newborn boy in her arms.

Scott captioned the post with a heartfelt message for her son, alongside his date of birth.

“I will love you for eternity 🖤 6•23•21” wrote the proud new parent.

The new arrival, who the pair have named Zen, marks Cannon’s seventh time as a father, and his fourth child born this year.

Last month on Monday, June 14, the comedian, who is proudly polyamorous, welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

In December, he welcomed daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, who is his second child with Bell alongside his 4-year-old son, Golden “Sagon” Cannon.

He and his ex-wife, legendary songstress Mariah Carey, also co-parent 10-year-old twins, daughter Monroe, and son Moroccan.

Alyssa Scott’s sweet Father’s Day tribute to Nick Cannon

Scott confirmed she was pregnant with Cannon’s baby two weeks ago on Father’s Day. She shared an image of the pair posing together on a rock for a maternity shoot, with Cannon’s hands embracing her stomach.

Alongside the picture, she included a sweet Father’s Day message, which read, “Celebrating you today” followed by a heart emoji.



The new mom first hinted about her pregnancy in May in a now-deleted photo on Instagram where she showed off her stomach, alongside the cryptic caption, “Zen S. Cannon.”

The model then sent rumors flying by responding to fans with teasing messages.

When one fan asked, “Where’s @nickcannon he don’t miss a photo shoot,”, she suggestively responded, “We are keeping those for us.”

On June 14, Scott all but confirmed the rumors when she shared multiple selfies on Instagram, two of which showed Scott cradling her baby bump.

In the caption, she told her fans she was in the last days of her pregnancy, writing, “Mamiiii 🦋 the final days are here!”

Why Nick Cannon doesn’t like the term ‘co-parenting’

Previously, Nick Cannon spoke to People about caring for his twin son and daughter with ex-wife Mariah Carey and described the word co-parenting as “redundant.”

“You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”

Although the pair divorced in 2014, Cannon and Carey remain on good terms, regularly seen on family outings together.

Cannon told People he still has “unconditional love” for Carey and wants to show that to his children.

Cannon explained to the outlet, “You’re reminded that it’s all about unconditional love and they’ve got to understand that to its core.”

“Whenever we can show that — even if we’re not together, [that] we love each other unconditionally — and become that fine example to our children, they’ll grow up to be good human beings, hopefully.”

Nick Cannon has yet to comment on the new arrival.