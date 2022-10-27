Vanessa Lachey looked stunning in a bikini while on a romantic getaway with her husband, Nick Lachey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Vanessa Lachey and her husband, Nick Lachey, were glowing and smiling after a romantic trip to Fiji.

The 41-year-old actress posed in a black bikini top with a fiery red design. Her lower half was encased in a black wetsuit.

She wore a bright red flower tucked in her hair and smiled broadly as she leaned toward Nick.

Meanwhile, Nick kept things simple as he went shirtless and wore part of a body suit on his lower half. He smiled broadly as he leaned toward Vanessa for the photo.

The two appeared to have snapped the shot while on an aquatic adventure. In the photo, they sat side-by-side in a boat out on the water with an assortment of scuba diving gear sitting behind them.

Vanessa also shared an aerial shot of her and Nick’s getaway. The breathtaking photo showed a secluded resort hidden among trees on the shores of a beautiful sandy beach.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey enjoyed intimate Fiji trip

Based on their smiles, Vanessa and Nick seemed to have enjoyed their trip to Fiji. Vanessa confirmed this in her caption, indicating that the trip held a special place in her heart.

She also confirmed that this was no ordinary getaway. The trip saw them give up their phones, TV, and all distractions for an entire week.

However, the intimate trip proved effective as it was the trip where she and Nick knew that they wanted to spend forever together.

Meanwhile, the throwback photo of their trip wasn’t just entirely for nostalgic purposes. The photo was paired with an announcement that Vanessa and Nick were teaming up with Hotels.com to provide five lucky couples with a VIP getaway.

According to Vanessa, the opportunity is directed at couples in new relationships. All they have to do is fill out a questionnaire, and they’ll be entered into sweepstakes to potentially win a dream vacation.

Plus, if the couple stays together through Valentine’s Day 2023, they could win a second dream trip.

Nick and Vanessa had a Love Is Blind relationship

It isn’t surprising that Nick and Vanessa are working on bolstering new relationships with a dream getaway. After all, the two are most well known for hosting the reality dating TV series Love Is Blind together.

Their reality series invites a slew of female and male singles on set who talk to each other in a pod setting and try to find love without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

While the premise may seem surprising to some, it made sense for Nick and Vanessa. While speaking with TODAY, Nick and Vanessa explained that their relationship started like Love Is Blind.

Because they lived on opposite coasts, their early relationship was long-distance and largely took place through talks over the phone. This is why they emphasize the importance of talking in relationships, despite texts being a common form of communication.

The couple opened up more about their love story while promoting Season 3 of Love Is Blind. They described how talking on the phone allowed them to have their first heart-to-heart conversation, how Nick proposed, and how much they have enjoyed life since saying, “I do.”

Using their love story as inspiration, the couple tries to help others form and bolster their relationships, whether through reality dating shows or a romantic trip sweepstakes.