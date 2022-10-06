Nia Sioux stuns in plunging minidress for Cosmo trips

Nia Sioux is glimmering in a gold dress and heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Dance Moms stand out Nia Sioux is all grown up from the nine-year-old little girl who came onto the scene in 2011. She starred on the hit Lifetime show for seven seasons before leaving to pursue her dreams in the entertainment biz.

With growing up comes a new style for Nia, who is now 21 years old and discovering who she is as an adult woman, no longer a kid.

Nia now lives in Los Angeles, where she attends UCLA, but she also works as an influencer, so she stays relevant on social media. She celebrated a night out with friends and shared fun pictures on Instagram with her fans.

For the Cosmo Trips launch party, Nia wore a tight gold dress by Revolve, which featured a metallic frame with a sheer overlay. The front plunged to show off Nia’s natural curves.

The minidress hit Nia mid-thigh to show off her tanned and toned legs, and she topped the look off with gold heels with thin straps going up her ankles.

As she posed on the red carpet at the Mondrian Hotel, Nia’s dark blonde hair flowed down her back with a simple center part. She posed with many friends to celebrate the new travel website from Cosmopolitan magazine.

Nia Sioux has battled to overcome a debilitating chronic pain disorder

Nia was diagnosed with reflex neurovascular dystrophy, commonly called RND, when she was only eight years old and was wheelchair-bound as a young child. She was determined to continue dancing because it was her love and passion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With months of grueling physical therapy after she spent her entire summer in the hospital unable to walk, Nia was able to become a competitive dancer on Dance Moms. Still, she admitted she was afraid of being viewed as weak because of her pain issues.

Nia not only learned to cope with the disorder and regain movement, but she also went on to appear in more episodes of Dance Moms than any other dancer on the show.

Nia is currently studying at one of the country’s top universities

After graduating from high school in 2020, Nia moved to Los Angeles to enroll at UCLA to study American literature and culture. She chose her major specifically because she loves to write and hopes to author a book of her own stories in the future.

Nia also continues to dance at the UCLA dance organization Icarus Contemporary Dance Company, which helps feed her love of dance. She also hosts a YouTube channel, Dance with Nia, which helps showcase dancers with different disabilities.