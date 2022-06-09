Newly single Bella Thorne shows in sheer top

Bella Thorne smiles close up. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne isn’t hiding under the duvet following her sudden split from Italian pop star Benjamin Mascolo. The Shake It Up actress was all set to marry her 28-year-old beau following a three-year romance, but Benjamin last week confirmed it’s all over.

Bella, 24, has since updated her Instagram page to show off in a racy sheer top.

Bella Thorne goes see-through after engagement ends

Posting for her 25 million+ followers, the former Disney star upped her glam and her designer game as she rocked a monogrammed Gucci outfit shouting out the luxury Italian designer, looking effortlessly gorgeous while doing it.

Posing by a wall corner, the famous redhead stunned, going braless and tastefully showing her chest, as she posed in the embellished black top and paired it with silver metallic pants, plus a silky green blazer.

Bella further donned chunky rings on her fingers, wearing her hair tied back with soft waves framing her face.

A swipe right showed the outfit, Bella had added in green satin stilettos with blingy diamond detailing.

Taking to her caption, the Netflix star wrote: “Did you know that the Gucci logo wasn’t created by Gucci himself but actually in 1960 to honor his death.” Fans have left over 300,000 likes. Bella had last posted back on June 1 in a stringy halterneck bikini as she shared a photo “dump” from a Cabo, Mexico vacation.

Bella Thorne’s big love over after three years

Bella and Benjamin met in 2019 at Coachella, seemingly falling head over heels. In March 2021, hunky Mascolo proposed, with a luxurious April engagement party marking the upcoming nuptials. “I broke up with ben [sic] for my owns [sic] reasons please stop asking this is a personal matter,” Bella told her Instagram followers following the split, first announced by B3N frontman Ben.

“A little more than 3 years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since,” Mascolo told fans. “I promised myself I will embrace the pain and the discomfort that comes with such separation from the woman I most love and always will love.”

Bella has previously dated celebrities, including rapper Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau. Fans are likely eager to see where both Bella and Benjamin wind up next.