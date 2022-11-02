Nessa Barrett looks beautiful in a shared selfie with bangs, a natural makeup look, and rosy lips. Pic credit:@nessabarrett/Instagram

Social media sensation Nessa Barrett celebrated her successful career in an incredible denim outfit.

Barrett is mainly known for her large following on the TikTok platform, as well as for being friends with a lot of the most successful creators of the app.

But lately, she has ventured into the musical world a lot more. Just this past October 14, she released her debut studio album Young Forever.

The singer has been all over the place lately, celebrating this new phase of her career, as well as performing for her fans.

She shared a couple of pictures wearing a strapless denim mini-dress. The top of the dress looks as if it was a corset with lace going down the middle of her torso.

In this strapless moment, she was able to show off a lot more of her tattoos. One of them reads “delicate” right on the center of her chest.

Nessa Barrett wows in denim mini dress with bleached eyebrows

Barrett also took this opportunity to make her legs look miles long, wearing a pair of white laced socks with denim chunky platform heels.

Her dark hair was cut short and with curtain bangs, and was styled in a half up half down manner adorned with a white lace bow to match her socks.

She also joined the trend like Doja Cat, Nicola Peltz, and many more celebrities of bleaching the eyebrows.

Her makeup matched the blue of her dress with blue eyeshadow, and she packed on the blush on her cheeks as well as on the bridge of her nose. However, she kept it natural enough so that her freckles were still a little visible under the makeup.

Barrett looked incredible in this look which is why she decided to share it with her 7.2 million followers on Instagram. She captioned this post, “i’m a lucky star.”

Nessa Barrett shares her makeup routine with Allure

The 20-year-old singer has a busy life. Not only does she constantly post on her social media, but now that she is part of the music industry, she has been doing a lot of press to promote her new album Young Forever.

Her busy career could be the reason why she has a very quick and easy makeup routine. Barrett shared with Allure her 10-minute makeup routine, where she started by applying chapstick and then moved on to the rest of the face.

Watch Barrett’s complete makeup routine on YouTube.