Nessa Barrett shows off her latest black outfit. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barrett recently stunned in her latest all-black look.

She shared photos of herself in the outfit while posing for an intimate black-and-white photo shoot.

The singer went braless and backless in a black halter dress that nearly touched the floor and silhouetted her fit physique.

Nessa paired the look with black platform boots and a pair of fingerless gloves.

Nessa wore a natural makeup look and put a chic small bow in her loose ponytail.

From wearing thigh-skimming miniskirts to rocking bikinis, Nessa Barrett has constantly shown off her impressive fashion sense.

Nessa Barrett recently rocked a classic little black dress

This is not the only all-black look she’s done that has turned heads recently. While filming one of her music videos, Nessa shared one of her incredible outfits with her 7.2 million Instagram followers.

She wore a lace-detailed tight LBD, showing off her toned legs and her multiple arm tattoos.

The singer paired the look with her go-to platform boots, a black veil covering the back of her hair, and a cross-shaped necklace.

She has already released over different 10 music videos and constantly shares her music clips with her many followers on social media.

Nessa Barrett’s debut album Young Forever

Since starting her music career just two years ago, Nessa Basset has become a Billboard charting music artist, an MTV award-nominated singer, and has even collaborated with Travis Barker.

And now, a little over a year since the release of her debut EP, she is back with the release of her debut album Young Forever, with her label Warner Records. The album was officially released on October 14.

She announced the release of the album and a video campaign to her fans and tearfully captioned it, “i can’t believe I can finally say that my debut album Young Forever is out now. i’m so insanely blessed and emotional. this is my diary and I’m so excited to share it with all of u. thank u for all of the endless love and support through this whole journey. thank u for letting me be vulnerable. i’ve dreamt about this moment since I was 5 and I never thought I could make it. i owe it all to u for giving me a voice.”

The post has been supported by her close friends and fellow influencers such as Cynthia Parker and Chase Keith.