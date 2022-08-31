Nessa Barrett shows off tattoos in black thigh-skimming minidress

Nessa Barrett stuns in a tiny black minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

New Jersey native Nessa Barrett stunned in a gothic getup at this past weekend’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The 20-year-old singer gained her fame through the video-sharing app TikTok in 2019 and has been on the rise ever since.

Her first debut single, Pain, came out in 2020, with her Bill Board Hot 100 chart-maker, i hope ur miserable until ur dead, coming out in August 2021.

With one EP out, the star is working to release her latest project, is it you or is it me, likely later this year.

Making waves with pop music that sings a different tune than most, her outfit at the VMAs was fitting for her somewhat dark lyrics.

Nessa has her dark locks styled partially up in a bun with the rest flowing down and framing her face, keeping her dress and shows all-black as well.

Nessa Barrett stuns in black thigh-skimming minidress

Nessa’s outfit consisted of one tiny black minidress, but the dress was heavily decorated.

The dress featured corset-style lacing in the front, and it was decorated with a rosary-style chain consisting of white beads, silver chains, and crosses.

The dress also featured some different black straps at the bottom, and she accessorized with a heart necklace, several rings, and some chunky black heels.

The outfit reveals several of her tattoos, if not all of them, mostly featuring tiny phrases or simple small art pieces, such as a spider, butterflies, and question marks.

The somewhat gothic outfit is fitting for the young singer as she had made it a point to show her fans that life isn’t perfect for anyone, not even a pop star.

Nessa Barrett opens up on mental health and music

Speaking to Seventeen, Nessa revealed that she hopes to be someone her fans can find some comfort in when she advocates for mental health, as that’s something she didn’t have.

“I wish that I had a person that was releasing music or openly advocating for mental health, to [help me] realize that there’s a lot of people that go through it. If I saw an artist that was successful and they still dealt with mental health, then I would have known it was okay for me as well,” she revealed.

Nessa struggles with anxiety and borderline personality disorder and says that music helps her be more open and authentic when it comes to relating to her fans.

For her, songwriting is the best form of self-expression.