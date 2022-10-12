Nessa Barrett shows off her abs in sweatpants

Nessa Barrett looks incredible in a shared selfie. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Social media sensation Nessa Barrett is one of the most known personalities on TikTok.

She is now venturing into the music industry by releasing her debut studio album soon.

But aside from her singing talent and her influence on people, she is also a fashionista who always surprises the public.

Barrett recently snapped a mirror selfie to show her followers her outfit of the day, and as always, she looked amazing with the look she chose.

The TikToker put on an oversized black hoodie with futuristic-looking grey letters on the chest.

However, she added fun by showing off her incredible abs and impressive physique.

Nessa Barrett wows in rolled-down sweatpants for mirror selfie

She chose matching sweatpants that fit loosely on her legs to pair with this hoodie.

She also added a sexy look to this casual outfit by allowing the strings of her underwear to show right on top of the rolled-down waist of the sweatpants.

For shoewear, she opted for a classy pair of black and white Nike sneakers that tied this whole look together.

Barrett posed in front of the mirror, showing off the silver rings adorning her fingers and her cozy room.

Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barrett reveals the real reason why she released her music

Nessa Barrett is only 20 years old but has already dealt with a lot.

She has always been super open about her mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, depression, and borderline personality disorder. A peek at her lyrics will give people an idea of what she has been through.

Barrett released her debut EP back in September 2021, which was World Suicide Prevention Day. She earned her first-ever spot on the US Billboard Hot 100 before her EP was released with her song I Hope Ur Miserable Unitil Ur Dead.

In an interview for Seventeen Magazine, Barret was asked why she thought it was time to release her music and let other people hear it.

To this, she said, “I was dealing with life experiences that I felt like I needed to address and just let out. It was very important for me to tell my story, so we created a song for basically everything that I went through.”

Now, her debut studio album Young Forever will be released this October 14, 2022.