Nessa Barrett was stunning for a mirror selfie in a little crop top and miniskirt.

The singer sported the black crop top with big silver lettering. It featured short sleeves and cropped well above her belly button.

Nessa paired the crop top with a white miniskirt that rested low on her hips. It was adorned with a thick black belt that was enhanced with shiny rhinestones of various sizes.

The 20-year-old star wore an open white jacket that fell to her elbows and her midback. She accessorized her look further with a silver necklace.

Nessa posed for the mirror selfie with her phone in front of her face, so the focus of the image was on her outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The American singer’s overall energy was stylish, with a bit of punk rock thrown in.

Nessa Barrett struck a pose in a crop top and miniskirt. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barrett is going on tour

Nessa’s singing career has taken off, and she was thrilled to announce that she would be going on tour again.

The musician announced the amazing news with a series of photos that showed off some of her incredible looks while performing for live audiences.

She sported a little white dress with frills and lace and topped it off with a veil tucked into her long dark locks. Her look gave pretty, punk rock energy all at once.

She included in her caption, “dump bc we are going on tour.”

Nessa Barrett models for Alo

Nessa has launched full force into her music career, and her success has led her to be a great candidate to partner with brands. She posted a couple of images to Instagram that showed her playing her guitar while sporting a sweater from Alo.

The artist looked incredible in the oversized white sweater that read the brand name on one of the sleeves. The color of the sweater complemented her radiant complexion.

Her dark hair was pulled up into a high ponytail, and her makeup was gorgeous, with dark lashes and rosy cheeks. Her nails were painted a glittery pink, and a couple of her tattoos were visible on her hand and fingers.

Alo sells a variety of stylish options that focus on fitness and helping women feel confident in their own skin.

Nessa captioned her post simply with, “@alo <3.” The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as she posted it for her 7.1 million followers to see.