Nessa Barrett took her band of loyal followers behind the curtain of her Young Forever tour, showing off an array of eclectic outfits, candid moments, and even her super-sculpted abs.

The 20-year-old songbird has recently taken the music scene by storm with hit songs like dying on the inside, BANG BANG!, and lovebomb.

Oh, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that she has the type of flawless face people want to stare at all day.

In several pics, Nessa could be seen sporting a feathered cowboy hat, but perhaps the most eye-catching look in the share was one showing off her toned tummy.

Her first headlining tour began on February 23 in Phoenix, Arizona, and from there, she’s set to perform in other big cities like New York City, Atlanta, Denver, and San Francisco.

She captioned the sizzling snaps, “baby cowboy rodeo tour dump.”

Nessa Barrett posted a close-up photo to promote her Young Forever tour

While we’re on the topic of Nessa’s long-awaited Young Forever tour, she took to Instagram earlier this week to announce her upcoming European leg, encouraging fans to pre-order tickets.

The die first singer posted a close-up photo showing off everything from her crystal-clear complexion and miles-long lashes to her plump lips and gorgeous green eyes.

While she’s currently busy performing in big cities across the country, she’ll be taking her talent (and beauty!) to Europe this May.

Nessa’s passion for music is evident in how she pours her heart out on stage, and it’s also apparent in how she uses social media to promote tours and new releases constantly.

She gave all the deets on when and how to buy tickets in the caption, “EUROPE!!! i’m coming 4 u next. pre-sale tix tmrw (2/28) @ 10AM GMT🕊 general on-sale fri 3/3 @ 10AM GMT.”

Nessa Barrett shared one of her beauty secrets for Too Faced Cosmetics partnership

In an absolutely genius turn of events, Nessa partnered with Too Faced Cosmetics to promote the brand’s revolutionary Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara.

She posted a TikTok video showing how she applies the jet-black product to achieve sky-high lashes that don’t clump or run after hours of wear.

Of course, as anyone who wears mascara knows, it can get messy. Case in point, Nessa got a bit on her eyelid during application but removed it by the end of the video to reveal long, luxurious lashes.

Beyond being 100% cruelty-free, Too Faced Cosmetics is known for taking a lighthearted approach to the sometimes all-too-serious beauty industry.

Needless to say, Nessa’s fun-loving spirit fits in perfectly with the brand, and she has the face for modeling cosmetics.

She captioned the advertisement, “@Too Faced better than sex mascara 🖤 #toofacedpartner.”

Nessa Barrett unveiled her toned abs for a show in Houston

Nessa served up some serious sass on stage in Houston earlier this week, rocking a jaw-dropping ensemble featuring denim shorts with a cropped white top and denim leg warmers.

The raven-haired beauty showed off her ultra-fit figure while connecting with her adoring fans through the music.

Of course, she sported an over-the-top cowgirl hat and a pair of her signature platform black boots.

The final photo in the carousel showed Nessa holding out the microphone to the screaming crowd, and to say her jawline is literal perfection would be an understatement.

“i love u sm houston 😭😭,” she wrote.

During a recent interview with FAULT magazine, Nessa offered additional insight into her Young Forever album while responding to its genre diversity, saying, “I love that you say that because I truly never want to be put in a genre box. This album is fully manic in the best way & honestly reflects moreso my emotions / how diverse my palette is. I would say my personal music taste is also not put in a box so unintentionally reflective I would say!”