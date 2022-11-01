Nessa Barrett in thigh-skimming minidress shows denim love

Nessa Barret sizzled in a cute minidress for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barrett is undoubtedly one of the hottest young stars on the Internet these days, and a recent post of her in a denim minidress made it clear why.

The 20-year-old showed off her killer curves and dainty tattoos in the thigh-skimming number, which featured a strapless, lace-up top that embraced her sculpted midsection.

She posed for the snap in a bright room, standing on top of a striking animal print rug with a loaded clothing rack in the background.

The makeup she left out on the floor really alludes to her humble nature, as most people can surely relate to a chaotic makeup sitch.

She even offered a cheeky glimpse at the pastel blue eyeshadow she chose by giving the camera a subtle wink.

The raven-haired beauty finished the look with frilly white socks and platform denim heels.

Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barrett looked spectacular in white for One Night Only Young Forever Show

After weeks of counting down on her Instagram page, Nessa finally celebrated the release of her first debut album, Young Forever, with a one-night-only show in Los Angeles at El Rey.

The gorgeous New Jersey native rose to fame on TikTok when she was 17 years old before moving to California to pursue a career in singing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, her big Hollywood dreams have come to fruition.

Nessa appeared understandably blissed out as she sang on stage in front of her loyal fans in a revealing white, bridal-inspired ensemble.

The statement look included a lacy veil, tall leg warmers, and a mini skirt that showed off her toned body.

Nessa Barrett stunned in slinky black dress for steamy photoshoot

A few weeks ago, Nessa took to social media with a jaw-dropping post from a recent photo shoot.

The uber-talented young star sent temperatures soaring as she posed in an all-white room wearing a black dress that unveiled her gorgeous physique.

Nessa completed the look with chunky black heels and cutout gloves.

She captioned the post with a simple pink ribbon emoji, referencing the blush bow holding her jet-black tresses.

Nessa Barrett discusses body image issues

Still, despite rocketing to fame at such a young age, Nessa always keeps it real with her followers and has been very candid about her struggles with mental health and body image.

In an interview with Seventeen, she explained how she hopes to use social media to make the world a better, more honest place, saying, “I’m trying to break the whole standard of how life is perfect, when it’s not.”