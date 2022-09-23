Nessa Barrett in strapless top for mirror selfie

Nessa Barrett stuns in selfie. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barret stunned in a strapless top for a mirror selfie.

The TikToker has a lot going on right now, preparing for the release of her debut album among other things, but she still manages to look incredible.

Recently, Barrett took a mirror selfie to show the public her chic but casual outfit of the day.

She put on a strapless light grey top that snatched her waist.

On top of that, she put on a bomber jacket, which we cannot appreciate that much, unfortunately, because it was mostly obscured in the photo.

To go with the top and jacket, she opted for a pair of light blue flared jeans with a cut right at the very bottom.

Nessa Barrett shows her outfit of the day

For accessories, she decided to go for all silver, wearing some big hoop earrings, a pretty heart necklace, and a black handbag with some silver detailing.

She braided her dark hair as well and left some front pieces out to frame her face.

The singer posted the picture to her Instagram Stories, adding some text on top that said, “idk ootd i think.”

Barrett now has over 7 million followers on the platform.

Nessa Barrett showing off her outfit of the day. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barrett announces debut album

Nessa Barrett is more than a pretty girl and TikToker.

She began her music career in 2020, releasing her piano ballad debut single titled Pain. She was signed by Warner Records after the label discovered her on TikTok. It was a song that she released in 2021 called La Di Die that rose her even more to fame.

Barret entered the US Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with her song I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead later that same year. It debuted at number 88. Earlier this month, she announced on her social media that she will be releasing her studio debut album called Young Forever.

The singer posted on Instagram saying, “young forever. my debut album. will be yours 10/14. and you can pre-save/pre-order it TONIGHT once madhouse is out!!!! what the f**k. i can’t even begin to express what this body of work means to me. my heart & my soul. been waiting for the time to finally share & it’s coming so soon. but first MADHOUSE. TONIGHT. SEE U THEN.”

Young Forever will be out this October 14. You can now pre-order it and listen to the second single of this new project called Madhouse.