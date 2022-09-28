Nessa Barrett in roadside bikini is ‘so tired of California’

Nessa Barrett poses in the road for a late-night bikini top photoshoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Pop singer Nessa Barrett is teasing new music and showing off her svelte physique.

The I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead singer shared a few snaps with her fans where she’s posed in the middle of a road at night, based on the dark background.

Her dark locks flow behind her and down her back as she poses with one hand on her head, showing off her string bikini top and puffed bottoms.

In the Instagram share, she also teased new music, writing, “i’m so tired of california 10/7.”

Her new album, young forever, releases on October 14, and she’s slowly released new singles since she announced it.

Promoting a new single in a skimpy bikini top and bottoms definitely caught her fans’ attention, as her 7.2 million followers left her over 543 thousand likes on the song announcement.

Nessa’s work is often personal, as she uses her art to discuss and explore her own struggles and mental health, and young forever will likely continue to explore these topics.

Nessa Barrett opens up on mental health

Nessa began attracting fame via TikTok in 2019 and eventually debuted her first EP in September 2021.

She made it clear from the beginning that she would do things her way, and though she felt pressure to fit in, she stayed original and kept true to herself.

She revealed to The Honey Pop that her music had helped her mental health, as well. She revealed, “I write a lot about my emotions, especially in my upcoming EP. I hope people can relate and know they aren’t alone.”

At about 20 years old, Nessa is still exploring her mental health and references it in one of her latest singles, madhouse.

Nessa Barrett references mental health in new single madhouse

Nessa released her single madhouse on September 8, and it’s been a hit since it came out.

She revealed that she feels very connected to this song as she explores her healing through her artwork.

According to Prelude Press, Nessa revealed, “I feel more connected to this song now than ever before. I hope I can help others by being open about my personal mental health experiences through my music.”

Madhouse is available to stream now on most music platforms. Young forever releases on October 14, 2022.