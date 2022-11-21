Nessa Barrett shows off her bangs and haircut. Pic credit: @nessabarrett

Nessa Barrett took time out of her schedule to attend the American Music Awards, as did many other celebrities and influencers.

The gorgeous musician posed for a couple of candid pictures after attending the award show to show off the stunning outfit she wore.

Nessa knows how to dress, whether she is starring in her own music videos or simply sharing stunning pictures with her followers on Instagram.

Her dress of choice for the AMAs made her look like an absolute princess based on its color, design, and fabric.

Not long before that, Nessa posed for a cute group of pouty pictures wearing some hair extensions that she was proud to endorse.

The hair company she endorsed has worked with a long list of famous women including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Bebe Rexha.

Nessa Barrett looked like a princess in her bathtub after AMAs

Nessa provided her followers with a glimpse into a very sweet and candid moment in her bathtub while wearing the puffy pink jacket she wore to the AMAs. Underneath the jacket, she wore a pink corset-style top that clasped together over her midsection.

It appeared to be made of sheer, lacy material. Underneath, she was wearing what looked like a tiny ballerina skirt with a bit of pink fringe around her waist.

Nessa Barrett shows off her fluffy pink coat. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

On her feet, she wore a pair of silver platform heels that laced up her calf with thick white pieces of string. Nessa accessorized with a silver choker necklace that had a cross-shaped pendant hanging from the center.

Her acrylic nails were long and pointed, and she wore her dark black hair and a half-up half-down hairstyle. Nessa’s makeup looked exquisite with lashes, blush, contour, lipstick, and eyeshadow.

Nessa Barrett shouted out Chaviv Hair

Nessa posted three pictures wearing hair extensions from a Russian hair extension company called Chaviv Hai, which was founded by Violet Teriti. She tagged the company on her carousel of images to show that they are her go-to when it comes to getting her hair to look exactly the way she wants.

The hair extension company has worked with some of the most elite celebrities, including Vanessa Hudgens, Rita Ora, and Kylie Jenner, who are all featured on their page.

Nessa looked lovely in the hair extensions while using a BTS hair clip to pin some of her hair out of her face.

Nessa added a caption that said, “fingers crossed bc its release day [white heart emojis] the most exciting and stressful time of all. i truly hope ‘dying on the inside’ will help make anyone who needs it feel some sort of comfort. F*** body insecurities. i hope one day we can all realize how beautiful we rlly are.”