Nessa Barrett knows how to turn heads, even in a casual outfit. The 20-year-old singer snapped a photo while she was at home, giving fans a peak at her killer abs.

The Tired of California singer posed in her bedroom while taking a mirror selfie. She wore a white tank top that she cropped above her waist. The singer then paired it with oversized black basketball shorts that featured silver stars at the hem.

The singer had a silver manicure to coordinate with the shorts.

Since it seemed like a relaxing day at home, Nessa opted out of heavy jewelry and accessories and just wore socks around the house.

She kept the makeup to the minimum, skipping the eyeshadow and going for an all-natural look.

The raven-haired beauty had her hair down and let it cascade behind her back.

Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

The rising pop star has a tour starting later this month, so it makes sense that she was enjoying her alone time before traveling the world.

Nessa Barrett shares her beauty favorites

Nessa Barrett has a striking and captivating look. Like most of us, she has beauty must-haves that really pull her look together. While talking to Seventeen Magazine, she revealed the makeup and perfume products she can’t live without.

To get the rosy cheeks she is known to show on social media, she gushes over Dior’s Backstage Rosy Glow Blush ($39). The blush has gone viral on TikTok and has been a staple among Gen Z social media stars. The Die First singer claims she never leaves the house without it.

One thing she almost didn’t want to share with the publication was her perfume. She wears Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s Baccarat Rouge 540 ($625) which also went viral on social media.

“I’m the biggest gatekeeper, but only for my scent and my perfume,” Nessa explained. “I’ve been using this specific perfume since high school, even before I lived in LA.”

Nessa Barrett proved she’s a lucky star in a denim minidress

Nessa felt like a lucky girl while wearing a stunning minidress. The social media star wore a gorgeous dress that was made completely from denim. It featured a corset lining, a frayed hem, and a flared skirt.

To accessorize the outfit she wore lace socks, matching denim platform boots, and a white ribbon in her hair.

She put her hair up in a half-up half-down ponytail to show off her gorgeous makeup. She had on baby blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick.