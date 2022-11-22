Nessa Barrett puckers up for a sultry selfie. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Music is one of Nessa Barrett’s greatest passions in life, and she’s been very vocal about that with her fans and followers.

The beautiful musician has 7.2 million followers on Instagram keeping up with the content she shares, music-related and otherwise.

The videos and pictures she posts about music prove just how dedicated she is to her craft, especially since she’s always spending so much time in the studio or preparing to film music videos.

Nessa recently shared an incredibly attractive picture on her Instagram Story to ask her fans a very important question.

She wanted to know if everyone following her had taken the time to listen to the extended version of her Young Forever album.

Nessa also shared a mirror selfie wearing a crop top hoodie from a trendy brand that encourages customers to become their own boss.

Nessa Barrett dazzles in a bralette

Nessa posed for the cute and casual picture on her Instagram Story wearing a bralette in a gray color with black letters printed over each piece of triangle-shaped fabric. The strings of her bralette tied together behind her neck and rib cage.

She wore a short-sleeved button-up shirt on top, but she left all the buttons undone. On her bottom half, she wore a pair of loose-fitting black sweatpants.

Nessa Barrett asks her followers a question about her music. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

The singer smiled off into the distance with one hand extended in the air while wearing a pair of silver hoop earrings.

She added a caption that asked the question, “did u listen to young forever extended yet?”

Nessa’s flat stomach was easy to see, and so were a handful of her tattoos that included a few on her arm and one right below her chest.

Nessa Barrett stuns in a BOSS hoodie

Nessa snapped a quick mirror selfie wearing a black hoodie with the word BOSS printed front and center in big, white block letters.

BOSS is a popular line designed by none other than Hugo Boss. The clothing brand pushes young people to pursue their dreams and aspirations in the workforce.

Nessa tagged the company in collaboration on the picture while also mentioning them in her caption. She kept her it short and sweet writing, “urs truly for @boss [white emoji] #beyourownboss.”

Along with finding awesome hoodies, fashionistas can also purchase T-shirts, jeans, shorts, beachwear, shoes, scarves, and more from the company. The brand even sells cologne and sunglasses to customers who are interested in those items.