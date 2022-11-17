Nessa Barrett and Sabrina Quesada stunned for a Hollywood afterparty. Pic credit: @nessabarrett/Instagram

Nessa Barrett turned heads in a visible bra alongside fellow social media star Sabrina Quesada, who also showed off her fit figure in a sheer top.

Paparazzi captured the two dark-haired beauties walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at Zack Bia and Post Malone’s afterparty at the Nice Guy, a cozy Italian restaurant in West Hollywood.

The Pain singer showed off her insanely sculpted abs in super low-rise black baggy pants paired with a revealing black bra.

She also wore chunky black shoes and a chic blouse-like top with a white collar and ornate sleeves.

Keeping with the moody theme, Sabrina paired her sheer top with black jeans and an oversized button-down shirt.

However, unlike Sabrina, Nessa styled her hair in a trendy half-up, half-down style, with a few pieces in the front left out to frame her flawless face.

Pic credit: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Nessa Barrett promotes young forever deluxe edition

Nessa’s debut album, young forever, was released on October 14, 2022, and she took to Instagram yesterday to promote the deluxe edition coming later this week.

The 20-year-old singing sensation posted a close-up shot looking pretty in pink with a rosy wig and matching lip gloss.

Also included in the share was a black-and-white video of her performing and what appeared to be just the most recent pics in her camera roll.

She captioned the share, “one month of young forever and the deluxe drops this week🤠🤍 i’m so excitedddddd.”

Nessa Barrett stunned in strapless denim minidress with matching platform heels

Nessa pushed all the rules of fashion to the limits in a recent share, wearing a strapless denim minidress with over-the-top platform heels and lacy white socks.

She made a goofy face at the camera, showing off her bright blue eyeshadow and bejeweled tooth.

The stunning songbird tied her raven-colored hair back with a white ribbon.

She referred to herself as a “lucky star” in the caption, and most people would probably agree.

Nessa got candid during an interview with J-14 magazine, sharing how music helped shift her perspective.

In her own words, “About two years ago, I made a drastic change with my persona online and how I let people see me, because at the very beginning of me being online I was doing whatever I could to be the person that everyone wanted me to be. To be liked. I faked almost everything; I wasn’t being real. I wasn’t myself.”