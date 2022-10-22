Neekolul showed off her abs in a stripy crop top. Pic credit: @neekolul/Instagram

Nicole Sanchez, AKA Neekolul, continued her streak of wowing fans with her cute aesthetic as she posed for a new snap shared on social media.

The popular Twitch streamer and TikTok star uploaded a cute mirror selfie in which she showed off her incredibly flat stomach.

She rocked a long-sleeved crop top that she playfully wore off the shoulder and paired with a black belted miniskirt. The top was black with red, white, and gray stripes and stopped just high enough so that the star’s toned midriff was on show.

Her glossy dark locks were secured into a side ponytail and her bangs were left to freely hang and frame her gorgeous face, which was painted in her signature makeup look of black liner and rosy pink cheeks.

Neekolul accessorized the look with a Vivienne Westwood pearl necklace and a silver chain of a different length.

Large lightbulbs could be seen on the mirror as she snapped the Instagram Story and used it to promote her latest YouTube video.

Pic credit: @neekolul/Instagram

The 25-year-old has a large YouTube following with a massive 85.6k subscribers tuning in to watch her uploaded content.

Her latest offering was a reaction video in which the star watched various funny animal videos from TikTok, and she gave a commentary on what she thought about the clips.

Neekolul first shot to fame in 2020 when she gained overnight recognition after posting a video to her TikTok page where she lip-synced to the song Oki Doki Boomer by Senzawa, while wearing a Bernie Sanders T-shirt.

The video went viral and as a result, she ended up being known as the “Ok Boomer Girl.”

She regularly posts dancing videos to her TikTok account, streams from her Twitch channel, uploads vlogs to her YouTube, and uses Instagram to post pictures of her costumes and outfits.

Neekolul stuns in tiny blue bikini for ‘coconut POV’

The social media sensation recently posted a gorgeous bikini snap as she soaked up some sun from an unknown location.

In the picture, she wore a blue-and-pink plaid bikini top, with string fastenings which were detailed with pretty pink bows. The top showed off the star’s curves as she held a hand to her forehead to shield her eyes from the sunshine.

It appeared to be a windy day as her long dark locks blew to one side. She accessorized the look with her signature rosy makeup, a pair of dangly star earrings, and several silver necklaces around her neck.

Her short-style bikini bottoms matched the plaid of her top and popped against the greenery behind her in the background.

She wrote a lighthearted caption to go along with the photo, which read, “POV: ur a coconut and I just found you 🥥🌴.”

Neekolul goes braless in patterned bodycon dress

The star recently shared a snap where she stunned her followers with a bright bodycon dress that rocked a plunging neckline and a daring cutout detail.

The dress had a colorful pattern made up of swirls of an array of pinks, blues, yellows, and greens. It had a halter-neck style top that hugged the YouTuber’s curves in all the right places, and the cutout section showed some of her toned stomach.

Her glossy hair was styled into some sweet pigtails and her bangs covered her face, stopping just above her rosy pink cheeks.

She paired the dress with a crossbody Dior purse in a dark purple shade which contrasted with the light and colorful dress.

The post contained four photos in which Neekolul posed differently in each one, sticking her tongue out playfully in one of the snaps.

She was a woman of few words in the caption, using only a pink flower, a star, and a pink love-heart emoji to display her thoughts.