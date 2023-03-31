Nebraska student-athlete Jess Gardner stepped out this past week with a confident look in Lincoln presenting Steve Madden as part of her stunning fit.

Gardner, a star pole vaulter at the University of Nebraska, looked stunning in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a thigh-skimming dress, a sparkling purse, and sleek boots.

The 21-year-old track and field star presented three photos of herself in a shimmery long-sleeve black dress resembling an oversized shirt with buttons centered down the item. Gardner struck poses in the outfit outside a large building, presumably on the school’s campus.

In the first photo, Gardner smirked as she looked to the side off-camera, clutching her purse by her side and bending one knee for a unique pose, revealing her long and toned legs from her sport of choice.

Gardner’s long blonde locks flowed down her back and one side of the front of her outfit, with a large glass window behind her.

A second photo captured the motion of Gardner whipping her hair as she turned her head to look away from the camera and strike a sideways pose. In the shot, Gardner stood on steps outside the large building with one foot planted on each step.

Jessica Gardner models Steven Madden fit, purse, and colorful nails

Gardner’s final slide in her IG presentation had a close-up of her standing sideways to highlight her unique sparkling silver purse more. It featured a large thin silver chain that matched a series of chains creating the belt around her dress.

She didn’t specify the items she modeled for the gorgeous look, but it seemed to be a popular post with her followers.

Gardner’s latest share led to over 6,500 likes and 60-plus comments for the Nebraska pole vaulter. Along with the carousel of photos, she also shared additional images in her Instagram Story.

That included a close-up shot of her purse, although the main star of the photo was Gardner’s gorgeous nails. They featured a unique design with one fingernail showing a blue and white checkered pattern and another featuring a baby blue background with a green heart drawn on it.

Two of Gardner’s other fingernails were primarily dark green with small white shapes on them, including what appeared to be a smiley face. Along with her nails, Gardner also sported a unique silver ring as one of her accessories for the look.

She tagged Maica’s Nails & Spa for helping create the beautiful design seen on her fingernails to go with her stunning fit.

Jessica Gardner revealed her colorful nails to go with a sparkly purse and black boots. Pic credit: @jessicagardnaa/Instagram

Jess Gardner reveals she’s a Steve Madden partner with ‘fit check’ post

As a student-athlete, Gardner can earn income from partnerships and endorsements under the updated name, image, and likeness (NIL) policy. She has yet to reach levels like LSU’s Livvy Dunne on her social media, but she still has 117,000 followers there and over 207,000 on TikTok.

In her IG caption, Gardner revealed this latest IG share is a “fit check w @stevemadden,” a brand known for its shoes and boots.

“Use code JESS-20 for 20% off :),” the caption said, along with a hashtag for #smpartner and a tag for @studentathletenil.

Steve Madden launched in 1990 under the businessman of the same name. In addition to footwear, the company sells clothing for men, women, and children, as well as accessories. Some of the company’s brands include Blondo, Dolce Vita, Greats, and Betsey Johnson.

As of this writing, new customers who head to their website could unlock a 20 percent discount off their order and additional perks by entering an email to subscribe.

Gardner has also provided her discount code, likely leading to affiliate commissions for the Nebraska student-athlete through orders that use her code.