Naya Rivera missing, feared dead after her son was found in a boat on Lake Piru

Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after her son was found alone in a boat she rented in Lake Piru. The 33-year-old actress is feared dead as reports confirm that Rivera went swimming with her son but did not return to the boat.

Rivera’s four-year-old son was wearing a life support jacket but the missing actress did not wear one, according to a police report.

The local police department responded to a report of a toddler alone on a boat on Lake Piru. Responding officers found Rivera’s son and took him to safety.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said that they have deployed an air search unit and dive team to search for Naya Rivera but has suspended the search until daylight. The Sheriff Department tweeted a video of the search effort.

“The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.”

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

According to multiple reports, a car presumed to belong to Rivera was still parked at the Lake Piru. The actress rented a boat and was reportedly swimming with her son Josey. Lake staff were reportedly concerned when the boat was not returned and found her son alone on the boat and reported the incident to the local sheriff department.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow gave the Los Angeles Times an update on Rivera’s son’s condition, revealing that “he’s in good health,” adding “The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

Two days ago, Rivera tweeted a photo with her son with the following caption: “just the two of us.”

The Glee actress was in a relationship with rapper Big Sean in 2013, the then-couple became engaged but ended their relationship the following year. Rivera welcomed her son, Josey Hollis, with then-husband Ryan Dorsey in 2015.