Natti Natasha pregnant: Who is the father of her baby, Raphy Pina?

Dominican singer Natti Natasha revealed that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 34-year-old broke the news during her performance at the Premio Lo Nuestro with Prince Royce. She is engaged to Raphy Pina and is reportedly five months pregnant.

Natti Natasha, whose real name is Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista, confirmed the news after several months of speculation about whether she is expecting.

She donned a white dress showing off her growing baby bump during her performance of hit record Antes Que Salga El Sol alongside fellow Dominican singer Prince Royce at the 33rd annual Premio Lo Nuestro on February 18.

The Diosa singer spoke to PEOPLE magazine about her struggles with fertility and depression. According to the report, Natasha was told by a medical professional that she couldn’t get pregnant. “It gave me depression, I didn’t want to see anyone, I didn’t want to talk to anyone,” she told the magazine. “I felt like a total failure as a woman.”

She had cysts in her womb removed along with her fallopian tube and was recommended to undergo in vitro fertilization, which was not working.

However, she later received some good news from her fiance that she is pregnant after struggling with IVF.

Her fiancé Raphy Pina celebrated the pregnancy announcement on Instagram with a photo of kissing her baby bump after her performance at the award show and lamented on the difficulty of her pregnancy: “They cannot imagine the process of this Miracle ….. they cannot imagine.”

Who is her baby daddy Raphy Pina?

Raphy Pina is her long-time manager and the couple announced their engagement earlier this month. The 42-year-old is also the owner of Pina Records and manages several artists, such as Daddy Yankee and Ozuna. The Puerto Rican record executive has three children from a previous relationship. He was married to Carolina Aristizabal for eight years and they share two sons and a daughter.

Last year, Pina was charged with firearms violations. He maintains his innocence but faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of the illegal firearm charges. He has a previous felony conviction for mortgage fraud to which he pled guilty in 2016.

Natti Natasha dating history

The Dominican singer has been subject to several dating rumors in the past due to her private love life. Photos surfaced of the singer in a wedding dress and she later revealed that she was married at 21 but the relationship ended in divorce. She was rumored to be dating Rob Kardashian and Don Omar in the past.