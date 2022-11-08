Nathalie Emmanuel dazzled in a long sheer gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Nathalie Emmanuel was gorgeous in a long sheer dress as she filmed alongside actor Shia LaBeouf.

The pair have started work on Megalopolis, an upcoming movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola.

The beautiful British actress has made a name for herself in the industry, starting in several British television shows before gaining international recognition for her role as Missandei on the iconic HBO series, Game of Thrones.

The movie boasts an impressive cast, with other stars, including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, and Aubrey Plaza, all joining the film credits.

Nathalie was spotted with co-star Shia as she donned a gorgeous sheer gown for filming in Atlanta.

The halterneck style dress featured elegantly draped material in the front as it plunged into a stunning cowl neckline, showing off the star’s curves.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

The material then fitted around her tiny waist before elegantly draping to the floor, stopping at different lengths to create movement.

The sheer fabric was black with gold specks running throughout, adding a touch of glamour to the gorgeous outfit.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Game of Thrones alum continued the theme by accessorizing with all-gold jewelry, a golden bag, and elaborate gold heels.

Her endless legs could be seen through the sheer gown as she walked around on set holding a cup of coffee in her hand, Shia following directly behind her.

Shia rocked an all-black look, sporting leather pants, a cool leather jacket, boots, and even a leather hat. Underneath, he wore a black shirt, unbuttoned, with gold detailing.

The rest of his clothing featured gold embellishments, too, with various studs and trims on his jacket and his boots.

Nathalie Emmanuel takes part in War Queens podcast

Nathalie is a highly sought-after actress these days, but she still manages to find time for passion projects away from the silver screen.

She recently took part in a new podcast that tells the stories of powerful and fearless women leaders of the past.

Taking to Instagram to inform her 6.1 million followers about the project, she posted renaissance-style artwork featuring a strong woman looking ready for battle with the podcast logo emblazoned over the top.

She noted in her caption that the first two episodes are about Cleopatra, the famous Egyptian Queen.

Nathalie was excited by the project, writing, “New episodes will drop every week, it’s all about fearless, powerful female leaders. Some of the women you have probably heard of before and others you might be hearing about for the first time.

She ended by saying, “Either way you’ll be blown away by each of these women’s stories.”

In a video posted by the podcast’s own account, Nathalie is heard saying, “In history class, we are all taught the stories of great wartime leaders, but the stories have always been about men.”

She continued, “Now, for the first time, we listen to a new podcast that brings you the stories of the powerful, fearless women leaders, War Queens.”

Nathalie Emmanuel dazzles in sunny yellow gown

Nathalie was a ray of sunshine as she attended press events for her movie The Invitation.

Nathalie played the character Evelyn “Evie” Jackson, a woman who, following her mother’s death, meets long-lost family members who hold dark secrets.

She was worlds away from anything dark as she rocked a bright yellow gown ahead of a day of promoting the movie, which happened to be her first in a lead role.

The dress was by designer Emilia Wickstead and featured a flattering square neckline with a fitted torso before the gown then flared out as it draped to the floor.

The fitted body hugged Nathalie’s curves tight, showing off her slender frame.

She accessorized with multiple gold chains and gold hoops in her ears which complemented the dress color perfectly.

The stunning actress wrote in her post, “And finally… the sunniest dress I’ve ever worn for @invitationmovie #nycpress.”

The outfit was the final of six she wore for her press commitments, which she referenced in the caption as “#look6.”