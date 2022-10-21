Nathalie Emmanuel was a vision at a recent event as she took camera behind the scenes after she got red carpet-ready. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Nathalie Emmanuel showed off her timeless beauty in a video recently shared.

She wore a strapless red gown in a deep shade by Zac Posen.

The Game of Thrones alum previously shared a video from the big bash celebrating her mother’s birthday. However, this video was different because she was the focus of the clip, perhaps to the delight of her fans.

Nathalie posted the video on her Instagram for her 6.1 million followers.

The British actress received 59k likes for the share and numerous comments.

In the background, Beyonce’s latest album played, perhaps unsurprising because Beyonce’s songs have dominated social media pages and influencer clips. Nathalie chose Pure Honey to represent her latest vibe.

Nathalie Emmanuel stuns in red for mom’s birthday

The video began with Nathalie as she looked over her shoulder and smiled slightly. She walked away from the camera, turning her back briefly and showing the rear of her dress.

Nathalie ditched her signature curls for short hair with pins. She strutted on a red carpet with gold-framed pictures and a candelabra in the background.

Then, the stunning beauty spun, showing her black leather clutch, perfectly matching the black fabric around her waist.

The burgundy gown featured an elegant hem, with tulle adding a feminine touch to the dress.



Nathalie laughed before the clip switched to an overhead shot. She sat in a makeup chair with her curls pinned to her head as a stylist dyed them a pretty shade of purple.

Finally, the video showed Nathalie as she mingled with guests and struck a few poses in front of a wall-papered wall.

Nathalie’s caption provided more information about the event and ensemble.

She wrote, “More lewks from #Debs60thBirthdayBall another big thank you to @marcoantoniolondon and @nicola_harrowell for their care and talent with my most special girls and I on my mum’s big day! Also important to credit @nicola_harrowell for these great BTS shots and videos 💜❤️💕 #Debs60th #Debsturns60 #BTS #lewks.”

Nathalie Emmanuel’s acting career

Nathalie Emmanuel became an instant celebrity when she appeared on Game of Thrones. Since then, Nathalie has had other roles, like Furious 7.

This year, she starred in The Invitation featuring Mr. Robot actress Stephanie Corneliussen. The Invitation came out in late August with mixed reviews.

She also filmed a television show called Unsinkable, which is in post-production.

The future looks bright for Nathalie, who has multiple movies in the works