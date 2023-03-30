Natasha Oakley is an Australian model who launched the A Bikini A Day blog back in 2012, and from there she took her success to new levels.

Along with her partner Devin Brugman, she went on to launch a swimwear line called MONDAY Swimwear and the pair have made it a massive success.

In 2017 it was named one of the top seven US swimwear brands for women by the Evening Standard, and listed as one of the top athleisure clothing designers by Glamour that same year.

On top of all that, Natasha has 3.2 million Instagram followers, one of the more important aspects of the internet, and has channeled that into massive success and notoriety.

Despite being incredibly busy, she managed to find time for a little vacation recently and visited the influencer-popular country of Mexico.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natasha showed off her enviable hotel which featured a straw roof with a wooden patio that was set right on the beach; a clear blue ocean and a palm tree could be seen in the background.

She leaned against the open door and looked out at the view as she pointed her toe to get a flattering angle, and tried to look nonchalant.

Natasha shared three different poses in her post, including a selfie from her closet in which she added brown sandals, and a close-up picture from her hotel room.

She captioned the post, “Woke up in Mexico 🇲🇽♥️ @mondayswimwear.”

Natasha Oakley promoted her own brand MONDAY Swimwear

Natasha showed off her pilates-honed figure in a colorful rainbow bikini that had a zigzag pattern and was a basic style with a halter neck and strings on the sides of the bottoms.

Her bikini was from her own swimwear brand, MONDAY Swimwear, which recently dropped its new arrivals.

The brand has followed the crochet trend and recently revealed a new collection full of several bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in the pattern.

The basic string bikini style, the Palma Top, comes in the crochet pattern and costs $79 along with the matching bottoms, which cost $76. The bikini is available in eight other colors as well, but the crochet print is only available in Ivory.

The new Ivory Crochet print is also available in the Copacabana bikini, the Clovelly, the Palm Springs, the Maui, and several other styles.

Also part of the new collection are several swimwear items in Ivory crochet, like the St. Barths skirt which is eco-friendly and fits over bikini bottoms as a sarong; it costs $84.

MONDAY Swimwear counts Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell, fitness influencer Pamela Reif, and Australian model Natalie Roser as fans.

Natasha previously showed off the Tamarama bikini in Fuchsia Geo from her line

Natasha previously showed off the Tamarama bikini top in the new color Fuchsia Geo, which features a pink and orange geometric pattern throughout; it costs $86.

She paired it with the Hanalei Bottom in the same pattern, which cost $76, and threw on the South Beach Sarong.

She captioned her post, “Monday Swim Beach Club 🍑🍒🍊,” and tagged her location as Palm Beach, Florida.

Keep an eye on Natasha’s Instagram as she will most likely be posting more content from her Mexican holiday.