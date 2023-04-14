Natasha Lyonne goes glam for event in Hollywood

Natasha Lyonne swapped her usual mega-bold attire for a more classic silhouette as she was spotted leaving an event in Los Angeles.

The Poker Face actress has experienced plenty of life transitions in recent years, and it seems she’s more than ready to embrace shifts in her fashion choices as well.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natasha split from her partner of nearly a decade, Fred Armisen, a year ago. At the time, the Russian Doll actress teased that their break up was due to her desire for a pool, something Fred apparently wasn’t keen on.

In addition to navigating the single life, Natasha also recently revealed she’s given up smoking — a lifelong habit that has run its course.

With all of the changes in her personal life, coupled with the ongoing success of her acting career, it’s unsurprising that Natasha continues to wow her fans and followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As was the case as she was snapped leaving the Schmigadoon FYC event.

Natasha Lyonne stuns in a black and white minidress while attending a Schmigadoon FYC event in Los Angeles

Following a Schmigadoon FYC event in Hollywood, Natasha was captured leaving the venue.

Natasha donned a black minidress that featured a plunging V-neckline and thin shoulder straps. The elegant number included a thick stark-white hem along the bottom seam and was perfectly form-fitted to Natasha’s frame.

To complete the look, Natasha paired the dress with a Miu Miu handbag and dark, black-framed sunglasses.

Natasha Lyonne was spotted leaving an event in Hollywood. Pic credit: BACKGRID

As for accessories, the Orange Is the New Black actress kept them on the simple side as she opted to wear just a couple of rings on her fingers and a pair of dangling earrings.

Although the full scope of her makeup for the event wasn’t visible, Natasha did sport a rosy blush and signature nude lip color.

And, as always, her striking red hair was styled perfectly with a full fringe, and her straight locks fell just below her shoulders.

Natasha Lyonne prioritizes her health and talks about why she decided to quit smoking

Along with Natasha’s shift into the single life, the SAG award-winning actress has also taken steps to prioritize her overall health by quitting smoking.

Though she may not have lit up on the red carpet for every event she’s attended, much of Natasha’s persona has included a cigarette. So choosing to quit hasn’t been an easy one.

“I’ll be honest. It’s the worst decision I ever made,” she joked with the outlet, further calling the habit “one of the great loves” of her life.

All joking aside, Natasha elaborated that the health risks of smoking just weren’t worth it anymore.

After referring to herself as a “destructive person,” Natasha explained that giving up smoking was her way of choosing life for herself and really committing to it.

“And I think a lot of it has to do with like I just feel like, you know, I still wanna write and direct movies. I still wanna get to make more seasons of Poker Face. I wanna get to have more life. And I think I was genuinely just scared by like, the reality of it,” she stated.

Fans of Natasha are naturally rooting for her and hope that her talent continues to hit the screen for decades to come.