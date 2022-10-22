Natasha Graziano looks stunning in a selfie shared on social media this month. Pic credit: @natashagraziano/Instagram

Natasha Graziano looked pretty in pink as she left her appearance on the Tamron Hall show yesterday.

The 32-year-old author was invited onto the show to talk about her new book Be It Until You Become It.

She wore a matching strapless pink top and miniskirt, paired with a blazer in the same fabric.

Natasha made the look even bolder with a pair of shiny silver knee-high boots.

Her long black hair was left down and flowing and she wore pretty makeup with full, glossy lips.

Natasha, who is originally from Vancouver, Canada, credits the law of attraction with her successful life, after a period of homelessness five years ago.

Natasha Graziano looks pretty in pink in New York. Pic credit: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

After her TV appearance, she visited Times Square to take a look at a new billboard that advertised her new book.

Who is Natasha Graziano?

Natasha Graziano is currently the Number 1 female motivational speaker under 40.

After becoming homeless with her newborn son, Rio, who is now five, Natasha found herself in almost $170K of debt.

Speaking to Fabulous Magazine, she said of her situation, “When I was forced to leave my home because of my spiraling debts I was forced to sell everything so I just had two suitcases and black bin liners on the back of his buggy. I just went on the street and just prayed. I thought people would never take me seriously.”

However, Graziano found the law of attraction and quickly turned her life around. Three years later, she released her first book, The Action Plan, and has never looked back. Since then, she has also released a hit podcast on the subject, Law of Attraction with Natasha Graziano.

The law of attraction focuses on a combination of gratitude and positive thinking and reframing your brain to achieve your goals.

Natasha Graziano appears on The Tamron Hall Show

For her appearance on chat show, The Tamron Hall show, Natasha explained the process of positive thinking and how she puts the law of attraction into action. She said on the show “it’s not just wishful thinking, you must make a plan, you must take small steps every day.”

Natasha turns the old saying “fake it til you make it” on its head with her new mantra, “be it until you become it.” She puts the focus on taking small steps every day to achieve goals instead of sitting back and waiting for them to happen.

With over 1 billion views and having sold her program to 1.5 million people, she must be doing something right!