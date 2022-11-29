Natasha Bure arrives at Disney’s Aladdin premiere in Los Angeles in May 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Natasha Bure looked glowing as she posted a beach memory for her friend’s birthday this week.

The 24-year-old daughter of actress Candace Cameron Bure wore a red cut-out swimsuit with white leaf-print detail.

She accessorized her look with a straw hat, which looked great against her beachy location.

Her skin looked glowing, and her eyes sparkled as she smiled for the camera, her friend Sammie posing behind her with one hand on Natasha’s shoulder.

Natasha posted a few Stories on Instagram as a birthday tribute to her pal.

She wrote, “More incoming bday stories…Happy Birthday @sammiezavala.”

Pic credit: @natashabure/Instagram

Back in October, Natasha shared a lengthy, heartfelt post about the importance of having a few close friendships.

“The truth is, you don’t need a big collection of friends!! If you have one or two that have your back, will call you out in love, encourage you fiercely, and keep you accountable… that’s more than enough!” she wrote in the caption.

Candace Cameron Bure has been in hot water after announcing she will be working with the Great American Family network, which will not show movies depicting same-sex relationships.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Candace said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”, a statement that has caused hurt and outrage in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Following her comments, Candace has had some beef with Jojo Siwa and saw her unfollowing her Full House co-star, Jodie Sweetin, on social media.

Natasha was quick to defend her mom, posting a family photo on Instagram and writing a caption praising her Christian upbringing.

She wrote, “Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media…followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly. I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all.”

Natasha Bure teams up with Rayban and Lenscrafters

Natasha revealed this week that she has been working with Lenscrafters to promote smart glasses by Rayban.

Rayban Stories use technology that allows you to take photographs and videos, listen to music, and take phone calls.

The subtle camera is hidden in the acetate of the frame, and they look just like regular Rayban glasses. You can also get them with your prescription, clear lenses, or sunglass lenses.

Natasha informed her followers that this is how she has been creating her recent content on the go and urged her fans to purchase a pair as a holiday gift!