In a new snap, Natalya Neidhart showed fans her glowing tan and incredible physique. Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

WWE superstar Natalya Neidhart looked incredible in her latest photo, which revealed her impressive physique and glowing tan in a skimpy bikini.

Based on her photo, it’s no surprise that the 40-year-old wrestling star is considered a locker room leader as she helps train the next generation of WWE talent.

Taking to her Instagram page and her IG Stories, she shared a shot of herself wearing a mostly black two-piece with the top featuring a light-colored trim along with thin shoulder straps.

The bottoms were completely black, with one side resting slightly lower on her hips. Natalya posed in a room with a beautiful cabinet in the background featuring dolls and trophies.

Nattie had one hand behind her head, adjusting the bun in her neatly arranged hair, and the other hand holding her phone to capture the shot. She looked at her phone screen to get the ideal image while also puckering her lips a bit.

The WWE star’s muscular arms and shoulders were noticeable in her shot, while her toned midsection was also visible due to the skimpy attire.

According to Natalya, the other star of the photo was her recent tan, courtesy of The Bronzing Palace.

“Thank you @thebronzingpalace! You guys rock! Best glow ever!” she wrote underneath her photo.

Pic credit: @natbynature/Instagram

WWE star shared her home workout tips

Natalya is known for her strength and skills in the wrestling ring, thanks to her professional wrestling lineage and her commitment to fitness. She’s fought in entertaining matches against some all-time greats, including Beth Phoenix, Michele McCool, and Charlotte Flair.

Several years ago, many people stayed home more often due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Natalya. WWE superstars usually traveled a lot for their various shows in different locations around the country and globe, but that paused for a bit too.

Sports and other publicly-attended events came to a halt, and pro wrestling was forced to present their shows on television without cheering fans in attendance.

During that time, WWE also shared a video where Natalya talked about finding ways to stay healthy even while stuck at home.

“Right now, it’s really important to stay healthy. It’s really important to take care of yourself, eat good food, hydrate, and be active. Get your blood flowing even 30 minutes a day and you can do things that don’t require equipment,” she said.

In the video, Natalya said that just having a set of dumbbells is good for home workouts. She said she was doing a lot of bicep curls but also loved doing deadlifts, squats, and shoulder presses, adding that she was doing “a lot of extra reps” since she couldn’t lift heavy.

“And if you don’t have weights, grab a water bottle. Pretend that you have weight. Use your hands. You don’t even have to have weights,” Nattie said as she showed off front squats.

Natalya and husband offer Workhorse Supplements

To optimize the results from her workout sessions, Natalya likely relies on a healthy diet and the right supplements.

To help others with the diet and supplement aspect of their health, she and her husband, TJ Wilson, formerly known as WWE’s Tyson Kidd, launched the Workhorse Fitness Inc. brand.

Their brand includes a selection of supplements, including Ferocity Pre-Workout, Superfood Greens, Melting Point Fat Burner capsules, and FACT Advanced BCAA Formula.

According to the website, Workhorse Fitness has a mission “to educate, inspire and improve the performance of those who aren’t afraid to put in the work to win, grow and be Dungeon Strong!”

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.