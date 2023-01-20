Natalie Roser was a vision in pastel with her most recent social media share.

The stunning Australian model took her fans and followers on a trip down memory lane as she dug deep into the “Maldives archives” for a series of stunning beach shots.

In contrast to her often bright and bold printed swimwear, Natalie’s share gave her followers a different look as it relied solely on soft shades of numerous colors.

Despite the change-up in swimwear, what was still present in the post was Natalie’s perfectly bronzed skin and blonde beach waved hair.

The carousel post was originally shared by photographer Bonnie Cee who took to the post’s caption to ask Natalie if she remembered “the days?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

As it turns out, not only does Natalie seem to remember the days, but she didn’t want to miss the opportunity to share the memories with her own fanbase.

Natalie Roser remembers Maldives trip with stunning pastel bikini throwback

Over on Natalie’s post, she shared three separate shots in the pretty two-piece.

The first picture featured Natalie sitting on the beach, leaning back onto her arms.

As the waves made their way in her direction, Natalie looked away from the camera’s lens at something off in the distant ocean.

In the second picture, Natalie’s eyes met the camera lens as she let her hands fall down to her sides. The picture’s angle showed the entirety of Natalie’s bikini, and the hues of orange and lilac purple on the top matched the soft, feminine vibe of the light yellow bottoms.

The third and final shot found Natalie taking the time to soak up the sun’s rays.

While still facing the camera, Natalie closed her eyes with her face to the sun. Her blonde locks fell behind her shoulders, and she crossed one arm over her toned abs to rest on her hip.

Natalie captioned the post, “From the Maldives archives 🫶🏼,” and tagged the photographer.

Natalie is the proud co-founder of Rose and Bare

Off camera, Natalie set aside some time to build a brand outside of her modeling career.

Taking to her Instagram yet again, Natalie posed in a nude-colored set from her brand and looked extra comfortable as she stretched out over a staircase.

As the founder of Rose and Bare, Natalie set out to “provide women with an option.”

According to the company’s mission statement, the brand exists as “an option in nude tones and an option to both feel and look sexy while maintaining comfort.”

The brand sells an array of nude-toned undergarments, making women of all skin tones feel seen and confident.