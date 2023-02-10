The beloved swimsuit model Natalie Roser was stunning once again as she geared up in a breathtaking, afternoon ensemble.

The 32-year-old Australian model took a break from her busy schedule to instead indulge in a nice, tasty lunch in her hometown.

Natalie posed for the camera as she was captured standing in the middle of an open-styled restaurant while an array of tables and chairs sat amongst her in the background.

The model was spotted wearing another masterfully crafted piece as she was styled in a lovely, black dress.

Per usual, Natalie looked like a straight queen as she effortlessly glistened and glowed in the shot.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Aussie was kind enough to share the memorable moments with her fans as she took to her Instagram Story with the post.

Natalie Roser looks beautiful in her little black dress

In the shot, Natalie posed with her hand on her hip while she sported a beautiful smile on her face. Without a doubt, Natalie’s vibrant smile was enough to light up the whole room on its own.

As she struck a pose, the blonde beauty decided to wear a black mini-dress for this special, lunch experience.

The mini-dress featured two, chainlink straps that wrapped around the model’s shoulders. Furthermore, the flashy dress also incorporated a small cut-out design around her chest and along the sides that gave the dress a more elevated look.

For her hair, Natalie parted her blonde locks down the middle as her natural waves flowed down the front of the ensemble.

As for her makeup, the model went with a simple yet elegant look. She added some light touches of mascara and eyeshadow along her eyes and incorporated some blush to provide her with that rosy look. To finalize her makeup, Natalie decided to go with a light shade of pink across her lips, providing the outfit with an extra pop of color.

At the bottom of her Instagram Story, the Australian beauty tagged designer, Rebecca Vallance.

Natalie Roser enjoys a fun, afternoon outing in her black, cut-out dress. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

In the following Story, Natalie was kind enough to share her footwear essentials, as her iconic heels were missing from the first couple of shots that she posted.

The model went with a cutesy, open-toed heel. The yellow heel featured a gold chain along the top and provided Natalie with some extra height for the occasion.

The 32-year-old also linked the shoes in the Story as they were designed by Billini Shoes.

Natalie Roser shared her footwear essentials for the day, which were her Billini heels. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser teams up with Auguste The Label for a little beach fun

In another Instagram share, the model teamed up with clothing company Auguste The Label to promote some of their new pieces.

Natalie was captured rocking one of Auguste’s new bikini sets as she splashed along the shoreline.

The set included an array of beautiful, multi-colored flower prints that were scattered among both pieces.

The top was a classic fit, featuring two thin spaghetti straps wrapped up and around her neck. The bottoms were a high-waisted fit that came up to her mid-torso.

Overall, the floral-printed set looked stunning on Natalie, as this specific style complimented her physique perfectly.