Australian model Natalie Roser was an absolute vision in a recent share to social media.

The stunning blonde is well known for her bikini posts, showcasing her stellar physique and equally enticing smile.

However, she recently added a slight shift to her content by sharing a carousel post featuring herself posing solo in a gorgeous light purple-hued minidress.

The recent post comes hot on the heels of another social media share where Natalie shared a brief look into how she slots in fitness sessions, including Pilates routines, into her already jam-packed schedule.

While she puts in the work behind the scenes to ensure she stays in tip-top form, Natalie’s 1.4 million followers reap the benefits of seeing her dazzle in front of the camera lens.

Though her backdrop for the latest post is simple, Natalie would snatch all of the attention regardless.

Natalie Roser strikes several poses in a stunning lilac minidress

Taking to her Instagram grid, Natalie shared a myriad of pictures where she sported the light lilac-hued number.

The minidress, which came courtesy of Australian swimwear brand bond-eye, looked as though it had been custom-made to wrap around Natalie’s impressive curves.

The first snap captured Natalie’s outfit from the waist up. The halter neckline of the dress featured a slight ruching detail around her neck, while the seams cut a diagonal line past her shoulders and wrapped down around her back.

Natalie’s bronzed skin was the perfect complement to the dress’s pastel color, and the beachy waves of her blonde locks flowed effortlessly around her neck and shoulders.

The 32-year-old completed the look with a pair of golden aviator shades, elevating the overall style of the outfit.

The following pictures included more modelesque shots of the Australian beauty as she leaned against a white wall with lush greenery behind her.

Another shot included Natalie nibbling the end of her sunglasses while looking unimpressed in a very old Hollywood glamor pose.

Finally, Natalie shared a full-length view of the dress, the hem of which barely grazed her mid-thigh. The back of the dress was equally as stunning with a low-cut back.

“Summer on film 💜,” she captioned the post.

Natalie partners with Alo as a brand ambassador

While Natalie is often busy traveling the globe for her various modeling jobs, she’s also worked hard to build her own brand as an influencer.

Part of influencing often finds content creators partnering with some of their favorite brands and sharing their top finds with their fans and followers, and this is what Natalie has done with Alo.

Natalie has shared several sponsored posts in favor of the athleticwear brand, and it seems that the brand’s garments are a staple for the blonde beauty as she often throws on an Alo outfit for her intense workouts.

In one particular post, Natalie showcased how easily she’s able to get a workout in while wearing Alo as she went all in for a Pilates workout on a balcony. Seemingly on location for another job, Natalie shared video clips of her intense workout while sporting a black sports bra and red leggings for the sweat session.

“The dreamiest spot for Pilates 💙 wearing new @alo #aloambassador,” she captioned the post.