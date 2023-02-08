Natalie Roser looked phenomenal as she hit the road to head back to Sydney, Australia, where she met up with a couple of her dearest girlfriends.

The 32-year-old Australian model was accompanied by four of her gorgeous friends as they celebrated a special Galentine’s Day together.

Galentine’s Day is the equivalent of Valentine’s Day. However, the occasion is spent with close friends instead of a significant other.

For this particular outing, all five beautiful ladies looked to be having the time of their lives as they celebrated their amazing friendship with one another.

Natalie and her friends were pictured exchanging a handful of laughs as they sipped on their refreshing beverages and played with an assortment of vibrant-colored flowers.

Luckily, the Australian sweetheart shared the memorable moment with her 1.1 million followers via Instagram.

Natalie Roser is gorgeous in her mint green attire

For the lovely outing, Natalie tagged the Oxford House as her location while she dined and lounged with her amazing company.

Per usual, the Aussie looked phenomenal as she was styled in a low-cut, mint green dress. The vibrant-colored staple piece looked heavenly on the model as it accentuated her slender yet toned physique.

She accessorized the maxi dress with some dangly gold earrings, a couple of gold rings, along with a lovely gold necklace that perfectly rested in the middle of her chest.

The blonde beauty rocked a fresh set of baby-pink nails and hair that was styled in pretty waves that flowed down her mint green fit. Natalie also demonstrated her creativity as she incorporated a small braid on each side of her blonde locks.

All five ladies executed their pastel-colored looks with absolute ease and elegance.

She captioned the post, “Back to Sydney in time for lunch with my girls 💚 #GalentinesDay.”

Natalie Roser shares her hard-hitting workout routine while promoting Alo Yoga

In another recent post, Natalie shared her hard-hitting workout routine which solely focused on her glute and leg muscles.

The supermodel was captured doing a variety of workouts that included lunges, glute bridges, and squats and finalized with some fast-paced jump roping.

Even though the workout seemed intense, Natalie looked to be thoroughly enjoying her session while burning off a couple of unwanted calories.

In the short clip, the Australian beauty also promoted one of her favorite athletic brands, Alo.

She was spotted wearing some high-waisted, mint green biker shorts and a bright white, low-cut sports bra. To add to the Alo ensemble, she sported their black and white training socks and added a pair of all-white sneakers.

Natalie went light with the accessories, only adding a couple of dainty gold necklaces along with some small hoop earrings.

She further pulled her lovely long locks back into a ponytail as she sported a naturally beautiful face.

She captioned the post, “Come train with me 💪🏼 I use to share so much more of my workouts, which is possibly how my Instagram grew in the early days. Let me know if you’d like me to share more like this with breakdowns of what I do in the gym. The session today was from @deltaxcoach with a cool-down stretch on @alomoves ✨ Wearing @aloyoga #aloambassador.”