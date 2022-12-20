Natalie Roser shows off her killer physique in her floral-printed minidress. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Australian model Natalie Roser looked absolutely incredible as she styled in her gorgeous pastel minidress.

The 32-year-old beauty sported a pretty smile across her face while leaning against a pink, circular kissing booth.

It was obvious that Natalie seemed to be completely carefree during the special moment as she smiled and laughed while she snapped a couple of breathtaking shots.

Luckily for fans, the Australian beauty has remained highly active on her Instagram, where she posts all her latest and greatest adventures.

For her most recent collage, Natalie did just that.

The supermodel shared the fun, flirty moment with her 1.4 million followers.

Natalie Roser is pretty in pastels for a kissing booth shift

Natalie surely wowed fans with this kissing booth photoshoot as she demonstrated her bubbly and lovable personality.

The supermodel was captured wearing For Love & Lemons Charlene Mini Dress which she tagged in the photo.

The minidress was certainly a head-turner as it accentuated Natalie’s long, lovely legs.

The staple piece featured multi-colored floral prints that were all in pastel hues.

The top of the dress gave a bustier-like look while it eventually transitioned into a more ruffled fit by the end.

She then styled the dress with a pair of purple Billini heels. The lavender heels were open-toed and featured numerous beautiful straps that made their way up Natalie’s legs.

She added a small yellow handbag with a beautiful gold link-chain handle to accessorize. She also wore a dainty necklace and an assortment of silver rings.

Natalie’s blonde locks were parted down the middle, and her naturally wavy hair flowed elegantly down her body.

Her makeup complemented the overall fit and her complexion as she wore some mascara to highlight her lashes, then added blush and a light pink lip.

Overall, Natalie gave her viewers some goddess-like vibes as her execution of this fit was phenomenal and right on point.

She captioned the post, “Picked up an extra shift at the kissing booth 😆💕.”

Natalie Roser is the founder of Rose and Bare

When Natalie isn’t busy pursuing her modeling gigs, the blonde beauty is busy running her own company.

The supermodel is Rose and Bare’s proud founder, a luxury lingerie brand.

The company is designed to make the individual feel more comfortable and supported while wearing the products.

Natalie also offers her buyers a wide selection of nude-colored styles and patterns that all come at an affordable price.

Fans can now shop all of Rose and Bare’s products, along with their gift-giving ideas, online through their website while supplies last.