Natalie Roser is gorgeous in a bikini as she shares something that made her smile. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Australian model Natalie Roser frequently has a massive grin on her face, and her latest bikini picture share was no exception.

The blonde beauty posted a series of photos from paradise with a view that looked like something out of a National Geographic series.

The stunner posed in the lap of luxury and shared pictures and a bonus video with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

The seven-part post highlighted Natalie’s cheery personality, which could partially explain why she has amassed such a following.

Natalie started the IG carousel off strongly as she stood in thigh-deep water that was crystal clear with a bluish-green color.

Natalie beamed as she looked into the distance with her arms bent over her wet hair.

Natalie Roser thrills in Kulani Kinis bikini

Behind Natalie were bright blue skies with perfectly placed clouds swirling in the distance.

The bronzed beauty rocked a bandeau-style bikini top with pink, blue, green, purple, and yellow shades. There was a circular cutout in the center of the bodice with a metal piece of hardware casing, helping the bra keep its shape.

A swipe right showed Natalie as she floated on her back and extended her arms, again with a smile plastered on her face. The Australian beauty lifted her head in the third shot as she continued to float and show off her swimming skills.

Natalie turned the excitement up a notch in the next shot as she smiled with her mouth open and pointed into the distance. As fans saw in the subsequent shots, Natalie’s excitement was warranted because she happened upon a gorgeous sea turtle surveying the ocean’s bottom.

Finally, Natalie swam off, showing her cheeky bottoms and the beautiful white sandy beach in the distance.

Natalie tagged Kulani Kinis, a bikini brand from her native country of Australia, in case fans wanted to grab a bikini of their own.

Natalie Roser partners with Ole Henriksen

Skincare enthusiasts or people who have stepped foot into a Sephora likely know the bright orange packaging associated with Ole Henriksen. The Danish skincare line uses Vitamin C in many of its products to facilitate an Ole Glow on users.

One fan and partner of Ole Henriksen happens to be Natalie Roser.

The model posed with a container of the Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Creme, which has also been a favorite amongst influencers.

Her caption read, “@Olehenriksen have done it again! My fave eye cream just had an AMAZING upgrade. Say hello to the new Banana Bright + Eye Cremè! Now fragrance free & vegan with all the vitamin C goodness 😍🧡 Available at @sephoraaus.”

If Natalie’s glow was any indication, the product might work wonders.