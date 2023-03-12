Australian model Natalie Roser often shares snaps that show off her top-notch modeling chops, and her most recent social media share is no exception.

The blonde beauty has built an impressive following on social media, and followers seemingly love to see Natalie bringing the heat with her posts.

Whether she’s posing in swimwear or getting glam for a black-tie affair, Natalie continues to up her social media game.

The summer season may be winding down in Australia, but that certainly hasn’t stopped Natalie from soaking up the sun and making the most of Australia’s warm weather.

Hot on the heels of another sizzling share where Natalie posed for a Series Mag photoshoot nearly nude, the 32-year-old added a couple of layers for her newest post.

The simple ensemble gave off some seriously chill Saturday vibes.

Natalie Roser poses in a cute miniskirt and crop top ensemble

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie shared a carousel post consisting of three separate snaps.

In the first, Natali crouched close to the ground to give a complete look at her sweet ensemble. Natalie balanced on her toes and laid her hands on her lap while sharing a sultry glance at the camera.

Natalie stunned in a white and blue printed miniskirt that she paired with a sky-blue colored bikini top and a stark-white crop top placed over the top.

The model accessorized the look with delicate gold chain necklaces and a brown purse.

Her blonde hair and perfectly bronzed skin accentuated the outfit’s bright colors.

The second shot gave followers a look at Natalie’s view. Though she wasn’t in the picture, she did share the scenic view she’s blessed to be surrounded by. The sandy beach was adorned with wave after wave as the ocean water made its way to shore.

Finally, Natalie finished off her social media post with a view of the same outfit but from the back.

For this shot, Natalie stood facing away from the camera. She placed both of her hands on either side of her hips and inched up her skirt.

She held the same purse in one hand, and her hair flowed freely down her back.

Natalie simply captioned the post with a “🐬,” though she informed a follower that her outfit’s skirt came from Bamba Swim.

Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie continues her partnership with Alo

Natalie currently boasts an impressive 1.4 million followers on Instagram. With such a large following and the fact that she continues to grow her modeling resume, it’s no wonder that brands are chomping at the bit to work with Natalie.

One brand that Natalie continues to work with is Alo, as she is one of their brand ambassadors.

According to its official Instagram page, Alo’s mission includes “empowering women through fitness & style from @aloyoga✨ Spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness & creating community beyond the studio🖤.”

In a recent post for the brand, Natalie modeled Alo’s International Wide Leg City Pant in the color Infinity Blue which retails for $210.

The video featured Natalie getting dressed in the pants, which she paired with a matching Alo crop top.

“GET READY WITH ME AND MY NEW @ALO PANTS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #alopartner,” the caption read.