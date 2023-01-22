Australian model Natalie Roser was an absolute vision in blue during a recent lunch date with her husband, Harley Bonner.

The blonde beauty and her dark-haired beau spent some quality time with one another in a “little gem” they found in their area.

Natalie’s fans and followers online have come to expect gorgeous snaps of the model in various bikinis while modeling around the world, so when she shares behind-the-scenes moments from her life, they’re extra special.

For this most recent social media share, Natalie stepped out of her signature swimwear pieces and focused instead on her date-wear attire.

Natalie posed alongside her hubby for a sweet selfie and also shared the ornate blue hue of her dress in the snaps.

“Finding little gems in our backyard💙,” Natalie captioned the carousel post.

Over on Instagram, Natalie shared three shots from her sweet day date with her hubby.

In the first picture, Natalie sat delicately at a brown picnic table on a cobblestone outdoor patio.

With an iced pink drink in her hands, Natalie smiled widely while glancing away from the camera’s lens.

Her bright blonde locks cascaded down her toned bare shoulders, which were accentuated by the halter neckline of her royal blue maxidress.

The form-fitting number perfectly hugged Natalie’s curves and featured an intricate crochet-inspired design on the bottom half.

In the second share, Natalie smiled brightly in a couple’s close-up with Harley, who complemented Natalie’s bright look with a basic black T-shirt.

The final shot found Natalie walking away from the camera and sharing the ornate detailing of the backless dress. The halter neckline gathered behind her neck, then crisscrossed down to the back of her waist and tied off at her hips.

Natalie Roser is an Alo ambassador

When Natalie isn’t modeling in front of the camera, she’s building business relationships and becoming an ambassador for brands she endorses.

One particular brand Natalie continues to work with is Alo.

The brand boasts that its mission includes “Empowering women through fitness & style from @aloyoga✨ Spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness & creating community beyond the studio🖤.”

In one promotional post for the brand, Natalie donned one of their matching sets in a gorgeous light pink hue.

The matching sports bra and bike short set provided the perfect amount of support for Natalie as she took her exercise routine to the beach.

The outfit seemingly provided Natalie with comfort as well, which she showed off by dancing around in the sand.