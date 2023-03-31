Australian beauty Natalie Roser seemingly couldn’t wait to show off her “dream kitchen” after the room received an extensive remodeling.

The 32-year-old and her husband, Harley Bonner, have been busy in recent weeks as they’ve started transforming their new house into their forever home.

Part of their extensive renovation plan featured remodeling their kitchen, and that was made possible in part thanks to Falcon Australia.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the appliance company gifted Natalie with a stunning black stove complete with gold hardware.

The bold design of the appliance proved to be the perfect accent to the vibes of the room, and Natalie seemingly couldn’t pass up the opportunity to strike a pose or two in her new kitchen.

In a recent social media share, Natalie unveiled the finished room, and although it was stunning, it nearly paled in comparison to Natalie’s natural beauty.

Natalie Roser strikes a pose in a stunning black dress to unveil her new ‘dream kitchen’

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie shared a multi-part post that captured the blonde model striking a pose to show off her new kitchen.

In the first snap, Natalie stood front and center, facing the camera head-on while she was surrounded by luxurious-looking appliances and decorations that had been added to her countertops.

A bouquet of flowers was placed on top of a light wood cutting board, while a white dutch oven was placed strategically atop her stove.

Natalie looked comfortable and gorgeous as she donned a black satin spaghetti-strapped dress for the picture.

She bent one leg in front of the other, which allowed her thigh to peek through a slit in the dress.

Natalie kept her hair down and pulled one arm up and behind her head while the other hand held a white mug.

In the second shot, Natalie struck another pose. For this particular upload, Natalie held the same cup in her hands but let her gaze drift away from the camera and out a window. Her slight change of position also gave a better look at the textured backsplash on the wall behind her.

Subsequent shots shared different angles of the room and allowed Natalie’s followers to see the whole vision come to life for the couple.

At the tail end of the share, Natalie added a couple of “before” pictures of the kitchen pre-renovation.

“Slow mornings in our dream kitchen 🤍 #reno #beforeandafter swipe to see the before,” she captioned the post.

While Natalie continues renovations to her new home, she hasn’t slowed down when it comes to modeling and continuing to build her reputation as a social media influencer.

Natalie currently has a following of 1.4 million on Instagram, and the solid fanbase has provided her the opportunity to partner with different brands that are looking to expand their reach.

One brand Natalie loves to work with is Alo clothing. The brand is known for its well-made athleticwear, and the different pieces have never looked better than when they are modeled by Natalie.

In a post from earlier this week, Natalie stunned yet again as she shared a video compilation featuring pieces from Alo’s new “lettuce drop.”

The green attire wonderfully complemented Natalie’s gorgeous tan, and she seemingly couldn’t stop smiling as she tried on the leggings, sports bra, and sweatshirt from the line.

According to the brand’s official Instagram account, the new line is “a crisp new take on everyone’s favorite mood-boosting color.”

Prices for Alo’s new line range from $93 for the Don’t Get It Twisted Tank to $205 for the High-Waist Airlift Legging.

All pieces are available on Alo’s website.