Australian model Natalie Roser was a vision as she prepared for a fun night with a girlfriend.

The two friends were ready to take on the town — and an Ed Sheeran concert.

Natalie shared the post to social media following an electronic detox, where she avoided the apps altogether for several days.

Thankfully, she’s back to posting more content, and her most recent share was a perfect way to break back into the social media world.

Though followers have likely missed her regular posts featuring beautiful scenery and bikini shots from her various modeling jobs all over the globe, Natalie didn’t disappoint as she shared her outfit for the evening.

The 32-year-old seemed happy to share her outfit and brilliant smile before heading into the concert to sing her heart out.

Natalie Roser makes her social media return in a black corset top for an Ed Sheeran concert

Taking to her Instagram Stories first, Natalie shared two pictures showcasing her ensemble for the evening.

In the first share, Natalie’s stunning smile was front and center as she gazed into the camera lens.

Her eyes squinted, and her bright blonde locks were styled with a center part and in loose waves that cascaded down her neck to her shoulders.

Natalie went with a minimal makeup look. Her skin was flawless and perfectly bronzed, while her lips were bare.

Natalie went with a romantic look in a dark, floral print, sleeveless dress for her outfit. The flowing fabric laid perfectly along her body lines, and she completed the look by tying a black corset top over the dress.

Natalie Roser smiles as she heads out for a concert with a girlfriend. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie added several bracelets and rings to her wrists and fingers and a small black bag to hold any belongings she might need.

“Ready for Ed Sheeran,” she captioned the post.

In the second shot, Natalie went for a more stoic and modelesque look as she shot the camera a sultry glance.

Natalie tilted her head to the side while using her fingers to hold the hem of her dress.

Natalie Roser poses before attending an Ed Sheeran concert. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie partners with Hismile to promote peroxide-free teeth whitening products

Natalie may have taken a break from social media for over a week, but just before putting her phone away, she took the time to partner with teeth whitening brand Hismile to help promote their products.

Given Natalie’s impressive follower count of 1.4 million, she’s a natural choice for brands when it comes to solidifying partnerships.

Natalie’s sponsored post couldn’t have come at a better time. She chose Valentine’s Day to share the sweet and sassy video montage of herself using the products.

As it turns out, Natalie was helping the brand promote their new red velvet toothpaste flavor, which she likes!

“I HEARD RED VELVET WAS ON THE MENU! I had to try it for myself!! @hismile have done it again. Changing the toothpaste game! Easily my new fave flavour 😍👏🏼❤️ in partnership with #hismile,” she captioned the share.