Natalie Roser certainly is a multi-talented sweetheart, and in her latest share, she proved just that to her fans yet again.

In recent months, the Australian model has been incredibly busy remodeling her new home.

Natalie has been kind enough to even take her fans on her home renovation journey, as she’s shared many before and after pictures along the way.

However, for this most recent share, the blonde beauty hinted at the fact that she might finally be done with all of the home renovations as she shared a series of finalized pictures of the new house.

To celebrate this special and well-deserved moment, Natalie struck a pose along her new floorboards as she was effortlessly glowing in her satin dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model sported a huge smile across her face as she looked happier than ever in her new modernized home.

Natalie Roser is glowing as she strikes a pose in her new modernized home

For the shots, Natalie took to her Instagram feed, where she uploaded a series of four pictures.

In the first slide, she posed along hew floors as she donned a black and white satin dress. The dress featured a black, low-cut top that eventually transitioned into a white bottom.

She accessorized with a couple of pieces of gold jewelry while her hair was perfectly styled in voluminous blonde curls.

Natalie rocked a glowing, sun-kissed face while her tanned complexion perfectly coincided with the colors of the dress.

In the next couple of slides, the Aussie shared some more pictures of her new open floor plan. In the shots, she included her new floors, wall colors, backsplash, and of course, her new furniture essentials.

Overall, Natalie’s work was impeccable as she effortlessly glowed right alongside her newly renovated home.

The caption read, “My first before & after the reveal of our home reno 🤍 From two different types of carpet (see the final picture) to my dream floorboards from @havwoods_au. We went with the ‘Amendo’ because I loved all of its ‘imperfections’. It’s warm and full of character. Just like our home 🥰 #havwoodspartner.”

Natalie Roser promotes the new Alo Yoga drop

When the blonde beauty isn’t showing off her newly remodeled home, Natalie is instead showing off the latest Alo Yoga collection.

In her most recent post, the model shared one of Alo’s latest drops, which included a beautiful bright green athletic set.

Alo is a California-based company that is famously known for its extensive selection of stylish clothing, which is all made from the highest-quality fabrics.

The Australian beauty has now worked with the athletic brand a handful of times, hence why she became a proud Alo Partner.

However, for this post, Natalie was kind enough to share a couple of her favorite looks from the newest “lettuce” drop from Alo.

In the video, she stood along the vibrant-colored grass and under a sea of palm trees.

As she did so, the model rocked the new Airlift Leggings along with the new Airlift Ribbed Jumpstart V-Neck Bra.

After she showcased her first fit, she went on to add a pair of Alo’s Accolade Sweatpants, and she even threw on the matching Accolade Crew Neck Pullover.

As she modeled in all of the new pieces, Natalie looked to be thoroughly enjoying the new lettuce-colored clothing as she smiled and laughed away for the video.

She captioned the post, “Lettuce all layer up in the new @alo lettuce drop 🥬 🙌🏼 #alopartner.”

Fans can now head to Alo’s website to browse this vibrant-colored gym look, which is the utmost perfect color combination for spring and summertime.