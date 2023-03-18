The Australian summer season may be quickly coming to an end, but model Natalie Roser isn’t ready to accept it — just yet.

The stunning blonde regularly updates her fans and followers online when it comes to her various modeling jobs, many of which find her traveling around the globe to some of the most tropical destinations.

Along with the warm weather comes a summer-type wardrobe, and Natalie never disappoints when she posts various bikini and minidress shots.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie’s most recent social media share comes hot on the heels of another end-of-summer post where she sported a bold, sky-blue outfit consisting of a miniskirt and white crop top.

For her most recent upload, Natalie swapped her sporty-looking miniskirt and crop top combo for a floral minidress.

While the season may be coming to an end, Natalie will likely continue to dazzle in various warm weather looks.

Natalie Roser poses in a floral minidress and insists on ‘rocking’ her summer clothing as Australian winter approaches

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie shared a carousel post with her followers, which featured five separate snaps of her wearing a stunning and colorful summer minidress.

In the first snap, Natalie struck a simple pose. She stood facing the camera with her hands by her sides.

She tilted her head to the side, and her bright blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders and chest in big, beachy waves.

Natalie’s dress included various shades of blue, green, and red with a bold floral print. The halter-style number hugged her curves perfectly, while the dress’ hues were well-complemented by Natalie’s bronzed skin.

In the second picture, the camera closed in on Natalie’s face. Along with her beach waves and minimal makeup look, Natalie accessorized her outfit with a gold chain necklace and matching gold hoop earrings.

The remaining shots showed the stunning 32-year-old walking along the side of a building and providing a full view of the fashion-forward ensemble.

Natalie paired the dress with a small handbag and stark white pointed booties.

She captioned the post, “Still rocking my summer uniform 🤍.”

Natalie partners with Falcon Australia as she remodels her new home

In addition to her impressive modeling resume, Natalie also continues to grow her social media presence.

Currently, she boasts an online following of 1.4 million on Instagram alone. And while Natalie will often share posts from her modeling gigs, she’s also recently made some upgrades in her personal life, resulting in partnering with a big brand.

Natalie and her husband, Harley Bonner, recently moved into a new home and are currently working on renovating it into the house of their dreams.

They’ve been making their way through the renovations room by room and recently began working on their kitchen.

As their vision came together, Natalie took to Instagram to partner with Falcon Australia, who also happened to gift Natalie and Harley with new kitchen appliances. Falcon Australia offers a wide range of appliances and accessories “manufactured in the UK at the original plant in Royal Leamington Spa since 1830.”

In the video posted earlier this week, Natalie stunned in a form-fitting satin dress as she danced around her new kitchen in front of a dazzling black oven with gold hardware.

“It’s that @falconaustralia feeling 👩🏼‍🍳🫶🏼🦋 #falconcooker #renovation #homerenovation #dreamkitchen gifted,” Natalie captioned the post.