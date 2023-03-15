Natalie Roser certainly has a magnetic presence, especially when it comes to her exceptional skills in the modeling industry and her all-around kind-hearted personality.

The Australian model continues to shock fans with her constant growth in both her modeling career and her Rose and Bare business.

Natalie is the perfect role model for many women as she continues to work hard while simultaneously finding new endeavors to conquer.

In a recent Instagram share by fellow photographer, Neil Dixon, the model was honored on the cover of New Zealand’s Maxim Magazine and further noted for her incredible achievements over the years.

The photographer shared an exclusive shot from the Maxim Magazine, while Natalie was photographed resting along the table with an extravagant smorgasbord of wine and cheese that was placed in front of her.

As she sprawled out along the wooden table, Natalie naturally glowed and glistened while she sipped on her freshening glass of rose.

Natalie Roser enjoys a delicious cheeseboard and rose in her lingerie

In the mesmerizing shot, Natalie posed in some of her finest lingerie from her Rose and Bare line. The matching set included a lacy nude-toned bralette along with the matching, cheeky bottoms.

She coordinated the lacy set with a white, scallop-edged cardigan that fell below the table.

For this special photo shoot, the Australian beauty decided to style her long hair in voluminous curls that were placed behind her back.

In the last slide, Natalie donned another one of her exquisite lingerie sets, as she transitioned from her nude-toned set to a lacy jet-black set.

Regardless of the shot, the model looked phenomenal as she was rightfully honored by Maxim Magazine.

The post was captioned, “Autumn Colours with @natalie_roser in @roseandbare as featured in @maxim_newzealand Cover Shoot.”

Natalie Roser is also a proud Alo partner

In another recent share, Natalie decided to take a break from her beach festivities to instead share some of her go-to wardrobe essentials with her fans.

The model kindly uploaded a GRWM video, that was further aimed at her partnership with Alo Yoga.

In the first couple of seconds of the video, Natalie was seen posing in her Rose and Bare lingerie set before she put the Alo apparel on. The swimsuit model rocked Rose and Bare’s nude-toned, lacy lingerie set that featured a simple bralette, along with a pair of lacy sheer bottoms.

In the next scene, the Australian beauty smiled from ear to ear as she held an article of Alo clothing in each of her hands.

For this casual fit, Natalie decided to go with a white, cropped tank top and a pair of Alo’s new International Wide Leg City Pants, which comes in two stylish colors.

Together, the two pieces looked incredible on the model and the colors complemented her complexion perfectly.

To complete this look, the 32-year-old beauty had her long blonde locks straightened as they further trickled down her back.

She then finalized the video by incorporating a quick close-up of her perfectly applied makeup while she gracefully twirled around in her new stylish Alo apparel.

The post was simply captioned, “GET READY WITH ME AND MY NEW @ALO PANTS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #alopartner.”