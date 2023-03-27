Natalie Roser made time in her busy schedule to enjoy a fun and “balmy” night in Sydney, Australia.

The Australian beauty has worked hard to build up her resume and reputation as a model, and she’s certainly found some traction in the industry.

In addition to her impressive modeling career, Natalie has garnered a name for herself as a social media influencer.

With such an impressive online following, Natalie makes the perfect personality for brands to partner with when they’re looking to expand their products.

And with partnerships often comes elaborate brand events, like the one Natalie found herself at earlier this week.

Natalie used the opportunity to swap out her usual beachwear and minidress attire for a more glammed-up look — and she didn’t disappoint.

Natalie Roser enjoys a brand event and stuns in a black evening dress

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie shared a carousel post featuring five separate shares from an event for oral-care company Hismile.

In the first picture, Natalie shared a nearly full-body shot of her ensemble for the event.

The gorgeous black dress featured a plunging cowl neckline that draped down to Natalie’s hips, where it connected with the bottom half of the dress. To add to the daring look, the dress was also missing side panels, letting the sides of Natalie’s toned abs take center stage.

As usual, Natalie opted to keep her makeup on the natural side, with a light smoky eyeshadow and rosy pink lipstick.

Her hair was styled straight and parted on the side. The luscious long waves fell down her shoulders and perfectly framed her face.

Natalie completed the look with dangling hoop earrings and a sleek black purse.

The second snap of the share highlighted Natalie’s stunning look once again. However, Natalie leaned back for this shot to spread herself against a roulette table. The stark red color of the table was a great contrast to Natalie’s black dress and bright blonde hair.

She shot the camera a sultry glance as she lifted a leg to help balance against the gambling table.

In the third picture, Natalie mirrored the first shot of the post as she stood in an elaborate doorway once again.

The remainder of the pictures included Natalie posing alongside two of her girlfriends and another solo shot of her leaning on the roulette table where she shared a bright smile.

“Decadence 🌹pt II,” she captioned the post.

The set of pictures came hot on the heels of another upload from the evening. In an earlier share, Natalie was captured in a seductive video clip where she shared a full-body look at her dress for the night.

“🌹 Balmy, Sydney evenings,” she captioned that particular post.

Natalie partners with Hismile and gushes about their newest product addition

While Natalie spent the night among friends and enjoying the elaborate event hosted by Hismile, she has previously shared her thoughts on their products and seemingly has nothing but great things to say.

Considering her impressive following of 1.4 million followers, it’s no surprise that brands like Hismile want to partner with the model.

In a Valentine’s Day post in partnership with Hismile, Natalie shared a romantic video compilation to promote the brand’s new red velvet toothpaste.

Natalie posed in front of a bright red backdrop that matched her bright red lipstick look for the fun commercial.

She was also filmed opening the toothpaste and putting it on a toothbrush.

“I HEARD RED VELVET WAS ON THE MENU! I had to try it for myself!! @hismile have done it again. Changing the toothpaste game! Easily my new fave flavour 😍👏🏼❤️ in partnership with #hismile,” she captioned the post.

The share proved popular with Natalie’s followers, accumulating over 6,500 likes and nearly 150 comments.