Natalie Roser stuns in an up-close selfie with a flower behind her hair. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser looked incredible in a new beach look.

The model wore a plunging, patterned bikini top for the beachside photos from Endless Swim.

Natalie paired it with a green and white checkboard miniskirt revealing her toned legs.

The skirt is from the popular brand General Pants Co., which fellow model Gigi Hadid has also worn.

She also put on layered necklaces and sunglasses from Quay Australia.

From wearing black bikinis to rocking floral dresses, Natalie has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Natalie Roser’s daytime look

This isn’t the only daytime look that Natalie has turned heads in. A few days ago, she shared a chic fall look with her one million followers while out and about in Australia. And she did not disappoint.

Natalie wore a floral patterned crop top. The buttoned-up blouse is from the popular brand Amalie The Label.

She complemented it with a mustard yellow miniskirt from Zara and a pair of white boots from Billini Shoes.

The model also wore a white clutch bag and a gold necklace and kept her hair down in a middle part.

Natalie Roser’s lingerie brand

Most known for her bikini looks that show off her amazing physique, Natalie released her very own lingerie brand a few years ago.

Officially released in 2018, Rose And Bare is a collection of bras and matching bottoms to have a bra for every skin tone.

The model recently opened up about the process of creating the brand and where the inclusivity idea came from.

In an interview with Maxim Australia, she said that “It took me about five years to develop the product and save my pennies to create the brand I’m now so proud of. The idea came from my own struggles to find a “nude” underwear that actually matched my skin.”

Natalie also gave an update on the success of the collection. “It’s always nice when you surprise yourself, and Rose & Bare has been full of exciting surprises. The products have been so well received and R&B now has its own cult following! I think its success has come from a real need for the product I’m offering.”

It currently has 40 thousand followers on Instagram.

Rose And Bare is currently only available on the company’s website. She has not yet announced whether or not she wants to bring it to stores.